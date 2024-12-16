'I kind of blanked out': Mike Tyson says he barely remembers fight with Jake Paul, assures fans it was 'real'

Mike Tyson said he "blanked out" during his fight with Jake Paul and only remembers a couple of key moments of the event.

Tyson lost a decision to the younger Paul live on Netflix in November and, despite technical difficulties, drew in over 100 million viewers across the globe.

After the fact, rumors swirled about the legitimacy of the fight and if Tyson was contractually obliged to not throw certain punches that may have knocked Paul out.

During an appearance on Fox Sports Radio show "Covino & Rich with Steve Covino and Rich Davis," Tyson was asked if he "held back" on certain punches.

“I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little," Tyson responded.

Explaining that he hadn't yet watched the fight, Tyson added, "I don't know what happened, you'd have to show me."

The 58-year-old revealed what he did remember, however.

"I remember coming back from the first round, and the next thing I remember is Jake is doing some kind of ... I don't know what he was doing."

Tyson was referring to Paul bowing to him out of respect at the end of fight.

Tyson then laughed, saying he thought Paul was going to punch him at that moment so he put his guard up.

"That's the last thing I remember."

'That money isn't going to change my lifestyle.'

The legendary fighter opened up to the radio hosts and told them he has been "depressed a little bit" since the fanfare of the fight has ended but assured audiences "it was a real fight."

"My body was really sore. My chest and my stomach was really sore," he added.

Tyson then explained that money couldn't have been a motivating factor to fix the fight in any way, either.

"That money isn't going to change my lifestyle," he remarked, showcasing his pristine home behind him.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson embrace at The Pavilion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, November 15, 2024. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The interview also contained several hilarious exchanges, including Tyson reacting to the viral moment of his bare backside being shown on TV after a pre-fight interview.

"It's a new time and era," he said about the popularity of the clip. "I've been that way my whole career, my butt's been showing."

Later, the viral clip came up again when Tyson was asked what he has been most surprised about in terms of popular parts of his legacy. For example, his appearances in video games, movie cameos, etc.

"Well, I think it's going to be the ass now," he replied, sending the hosts into a laughing fit.

Another laugh-out-loud moment happened when the hosts asked the former heavyweight champion why he made his entrance to the ring alone on Netflix.

"Somebody just said 'Mike it's time to come out,' and I just came out," he laughed.

When asked if he would have changed anything about the fight, Tyson reiterated that he "wouldn't have realized any of it" even if something was different.

"If it was three-minute rounds, I didn't realize it," he said.

Tyson has since been offered $700 million for a rematch by a Saudi government representative but only if he knocks out Jake Paul in the first three minutes.

