'They look a certain way': Comedian DL Hughley accuses black Philadelphia Eagles players of not caring about black people

Comedian D.L. Hughley said black Philadelphia Eagles players who visited President Trump at the White House are obviously the type of men who do not care about issues that affect other black people.

Hughley launched attacks at the president and called him a racist who is "eroding black history" and rolling black people back to a point of being "nonexistent."

The Philadelphia Eagles recently visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win in February, and media members and commentators were quick to attack running back Saquon Barkley for golfing with the president ahead of the visit.

Hughley, while speaking to TMZ, rejected the idea that the event was a historical formality and criticized Barkley and other Eagles players for honoring a president "who assaults black people" and "insults [black] history on a daily basis."

"I think that it's not just political. What Donald Trump has done and is doing to black history is unsavory and is undeniable. Donald Trump is deliberately trying to erase black people's history, for whatever quest."



'He seems like the type of guy who would do that and be indifferent to what's happening to black people.'

Hughley then launched into a diatribe and claimed he is able to tell that certain black people, simply by observing them, are the type of people who do not care about other black people.

"Any black man that [goes to the White House] is going to obviously catch some level of heat. When a black person does it, when it's a black person, I can always tell what kind of black person. I can always tell what they are."

Hughley continued and claimed that Barkley had a white girlfriend who used the "N-word" in reference to a song, which served as evidence for him that he is the "kind of guy that is indifferent to what black people go through."

"It's just true," Hughley continued. "And I think I've noticed that to be consistent with a lot of black people who show up [to Trump events]. So to me, he seems like the type of guy who would do that and be indifferent to what's happening to black people."

TMZ's Harvey Levin challenged Hughley, saying that in his experience, the president is willing to listen to "the last person in the room" and said surely it is worth it to try to have a conversation with the president on policy rather than not engage him due to his perceived beliefs.

"If you're just out of the game, good luck to you for the next four years," Levin said.

Hughley persisted, though, and said Trump has a "lack of respect for black people" and draws in black people like Barkley.

Barkley recently responded to criticisms by saying, "Maybe I just respect the office," and that he had also recently golfed with President Barack Obama, proving his impartiality on the matter.

However, those remarks sparked even more backlash, particularly from Philadelphia-area sports writer Les Bowen, who took to his X account to say Barkley did not grasp the politics he was getting himself involved in.

"Saquon is a good person & a wonderful player. It’s tricky when people in sports, with huge platforms & good intentions, blunder into stuff they don’t fully grasp," Bowen wrote. "To me, this is 'Reggie White at the Wisconsin legislature' level cluelessness. Not a bad guy, but out of his depth."

