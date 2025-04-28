NFL star Saquon Barkley shoots down insufferable backlash after playing golf with Trump

NFL champ Saquon Barkley defended his interactions with President Donald Trump after receiving criticism from online scolds. The Philadelphia Eagles visited the White House on Monday, but Barkley arrived early to meet the president and hit some golf balls.

On Monday, the Super Bowl champ posted the following on social media: “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand."

'Trump is not a normal president. Get a f**king grip you idiot.'

Barkley played golf with the president at Trump National at Bedminster in New Jersey over the weekend and faced backlash from those who oppose Trump and his political policies.

"Just golfed with Obama not too long ago," he added, "and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have [an] amazing day."

The anti-Trump critics continued assailing Barkley despite the statement.

"It was bad optics. He was invited. He went. It was his choice. Those who pay attention know Trump hurts the disadvantaged, and eliminates DEI, and ignores the right of due process. Those who care now know Barkley doesn’t," responded photographer Frank Mitman.

"You’re literally being obtuse as to why people are upset. Trump is not a normal president. Get a f**king grip you idiot," replied another critic.

"Would you laugh and joke about playing golf with Hitler?" said an account identifying as Democrat.

"I accept that some people are rich enough to be buffered from the consequences of Trump’s policies, but don’t f**king lie in our faces when we get annoyed that you’re out there fondling his wrinkly nutsack that you just 'respect the office,'" read one descriptive criticism.

Others criticized Barkley by pointing out that he is engaged to a white woman.

The superstar running back was pivotal in Philadelphia's resounding victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl by a score of 40 to 22.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!