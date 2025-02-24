Outrage erupts over report that Philadelphia Eagles rejected White House visit

Social media critics lambasted the Philadelphia Eagles after a report claimed that they had rejected an invitation to visit the White House, but the truth of the matter is unclear.

The report from the Sun said that the NFL team had responded with a "massive no" to the invitation, but another report from Politico cited an anonymous White House official who denied that the invitation had been rejected.

'They lost the goodwill most of the American people had for them. Classless move.'

The team did not respond to requests from Politico about the report.

Many online expressed outrage at the report, including former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

"GO F YOURSELVES EAGLES. My husband is a fan so I got onboard but F this BS," she wrote.

"I have always maintained that I do not care who the President of the United States is, if I was invited to the White House I would go. It is about the office, not the person," responded actor Matthew Marsden. "The Eagles might have won the Superbowl [sic], but they lost the goodwill most of the American people had for them. Classless move."

"You know what, I will never support that team again. F**k the Eagles," read another popular response.

Others noted that the same team had their visit to the White House canceled in 2018 after a disagreement over who would attend. One report said that only two or three players, the owner, and the team's mascot, named Swoop, were going to attend.

“The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better,” said Trump at the time. “These fans are still invited to the White House to be a part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the national anthem.”

The issue is further complicated by the fact that Trump won the support of the state in the last election.

