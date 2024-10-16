UFC legend says he'll come out retirement — but needs time to come off performance-enhancing drugs

Former UFC welterweight Donald Cerrone says he plans to return to the sport — but needs time to come off performance-enhancing drugs.

Cerrone amassed a record of 36-17 over the span of 15 years with the UFC and its former promotion WEC, which focused on lower weight classes.

"Cowboy" Cerrone initially ended his career in July 2022 when he lost his sixth-straight fight to Jim Miller with a guillotine choke. Since his retirement, Cerrone has appeared in about a dozen TV and movie projects, including the Daily Wire film "Terror on the Prairie."

In a recent Instagram post, Cerrone spoke about using steroids and testosterone replacement therapy as well as his plans to come out of retirement.

“I want to go back and get two more fights,” Cerrone said in the video. “When I retired, I told you I was getting my hair done and getting on steroids."

Cerrone has spoken about TRT at length, referencing the Transcend Company as being his guide for raising his testosterone levels. The fighter also said he has been taking peptides, which are used for hormone regulation.

"The last two years, taking TRT and a bunch of peptides. Now we've got a protocol. For all you people that [said], 'Oh, what if you get on it and you can't ever come off?'" Cerrone asked rhetorically. "Well, now I have to come off and piss clean. Fight in a few months. So watch this."

In the Instagram caption, Cerrone expressed his desire to return for two more fights and acquire UFC records. He noted that he is "chasing greatness" and hoping to break records surrounding the most wins, finishes, and fights in UFC history.

"The number 50 [has] been sitting on my mind for a while," Cerrone added.



However, that number seems unattainable at this point for the 41-year-old, as he would need another 12 fights to reach that goal, which likely would take at least another four years.

Regarding 16 finishes, Cerrone also is unlikely to pass record-holder Charles Oliveira's 20, especially considering Oliveira is just 34 years old.

Likely a better possibility is Cerrone's wish to eclipse rival Miller — who is also 41 — for the most wins in UFC history. Miller has 26 while Cerrone has 23. Miller has remained active though, and will fight again at UFC 309 in November, well before Cerrone will be eligible to step into the cage.

Fighters are typically required to be in the drug testing pool for six months before they are cleared to fight, assuming they pass their tests. Due to Cerrone's acknowledgment that he's used testosterone, it's highly likely that he'll face more scrutiny from the powers that be. The UFC started a new partnership this year with Drug Free Sport International, the company that oversees the anti-doping programs of the NCAA, MLB, NFL, and NBA.

Cerrone currently holds the UFC record for most knockdowns scored with 20.

