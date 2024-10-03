'People worry about you': Draymond Green bizarrely questioned by journalist who insists his suspensions are a problem

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green faced a strange line of questioning from a reporter who insisted people are worried about him.

During a press conference, a media member stepped up to the mic without introducing himself and asked, "Draymond, you know people worry about you? Fans, many of your teammates—"

'I would have told them they're out of their mind!'

"Why they worry about me?" Green interrupted. "I am a successful black man in America doing incredibly well."

"They worry about you," the reporter continued.

"There are way more people in this world to worry about than me, that's for sure," Green continued from the podium.



"But we're here now," the reporter strangely stated.

"We're all here; I don't think you should worry about me," Green replied.

Most viewers interpreted the reporter's line of questioning as meaning fans and teammates are concerned with the 34-year-old missing games due to suspension.

Last season, Green missed 17 games and lost $2.6 million in salary due to two suspensions from separate incidents.

In December 2023, he missed 12 games after a flagrant foul when he swung his arm into a Phoenix Suns player's face.

The month prior, he was suspended five games after an altercation with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With two more suspensions the year prior and six total in his career, Green has lost $3,223,073 in salary, according to Spotrac numbers.

Despite this, he is a four-time NBA champion.

The forward continued his exchange with the reporter and explained that if he knew as a child how successful he would become, he wouldn't imagine some one saying they should be worried about him.

"If someone told me, 'They're worried about you,' I would have told them they're out of their mind!" Green explained.

"[Fans] are worried for themselves, too. They know the team needs you," the reporter replied again.

"So why are they worried?" Green asked while smiling. "They don't feed their families doing this," the player said, interrupting the reporter's response.

"And you've been here every night?" the reporter said snidely.

Green went on to defend himself, saying that suspension guidelines are in place because it is "a possibility." He added that many other of his teammates had missed games, and the fact his Warriors teammate Kevon Looney played a full season was celebrated.

"I think my mindset has helped us do some great things," Green concluded, before delivering one of his all-time greatest remarks.

"That's pretty cool. So it's all about how you spin it. I love how you're trying to spin it, but it ain't my spin to it, player."



For reference, five-time NBA champion and known agitator Dennis Rodman was suspended 11 times throughout his career.

