'I'm not an angry black man': NBA player Draymond Green lays into media members over their 'agenda' about his race

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green accused the media of perpetuating a slanted narrative that paints him in a bad light because he's black.

The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated Green's team from the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night, but it was just a few days earlier when the star player was in the spotlight for comments he made to reporters.

'To keep the agenda, to try to keep making me look like an angry black man, is crazy.'

After a 117-93 loss on May 8, Green was in the locker room when he accused media members of constantly painting him as an "angry black man."

"I'm not an angry black man. I'm a very successful, educated black man with a great family, and I'm great at basketball," Green said in a video posted by the Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Draymond Green during a playoff game, May 8, 2025. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

After rattling off the self-boasting remarks, Green said reporters continually have been perpetuating the idea to the point where it seemed like they had an agenda.

"I'm great at what I do. To keep the agenda, to try to keep making me look like an angry black man, is crazy. I'm sick of it. It's ridiculous," Green added as he walked off.

Fans immediately responded to Green's comments with videos of his on-court antics, which included stomping on another player's chest, and some of his more aggressive fouls.

Others pointed to some of Green's most serious altercations, such as a fight with a teammate at a Warriors practice in 2022.

"Any time someone tells you what they aren't, they're exactly that," sports analyst Gary Sheffield Jr. told Blaze News, in reference to Green's comments.

After the Warriors lost 102-97 two days later on May 10, Green was once again in the spotlight for remarks he made late in the fourth quarter after fouling out.

Draymond Green reacts after fouling out of a playoff game, May 10, 2025. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As podcaster Pat McAfee pointed out, Green was seen saying the "[the spread is] five and a half, I know what they're doing," referring to gambling odds before the game with the Timberwolves.

According to McAfee, some fans even accused Green of trying to the fix the game, but the NBA felt differently and handed down a suspension for the 35-year-old for questioning officials.

"Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 for making an inappropriate comment that questions the integrity of game officials," the NBA wrote.

According to Sheffield, Green's behavior has become part and parcel of his playing style. The broadcaster said Green possesses "the maturity of a pickup basketball dad in the driveway."

The forward's complaints aren't a cause for alarm, Sheffield said, claiming that "any time the Warriors are down two scores, they start fouling and whining."

