Men can play in women's soccer on a 'case-by-case basis,' English association rules

Men who believe they are women will be allowed to compete in women's soccer in England, the sport's governing body has decided.

The English Football Association updated its transgender sports policy and noted that men will be able to play against women after "match observation" has taken place to determine if a player "presents a risk" to the safety of others, BBC reported.

The FA will now have "ultimate discretion" over eligibility and ultimately will evaluate each male player on a "case-by-case basis," as opposed to a universal rule for or against men playing against women. However, the FA is still implementing requirements based on testosterone levels.

A prospective male player who wishes to be considered female will need to have been below a prescribed level of hormones for at least 12 months and provide a medical record of hormone therapy. He will also need to have an annual review of his treatment(s).

'What constitutes a woman?'

At the same time, an FA official will have the option to remove or refuse a player's permission to play against women during the observation period.

English journalist Lewis Brackpool, whose local team is Crawley Town F.C., told Blaze News the FA's logic crumbles under simple scrutiny.

"The entire 'trans question' begins to unravel under these basic, fundamental challenges: What constitutes a woman? Is it the presence of estrogen? Is it a feeling? Or is it something deeper — like bone structure, reproductive biology, and DNA?" the reporter asked.

The FA has reportedly revealed that there are 20 males playing in women's soccer at the amateur level in England, but none play in any of the professional leagues.

Policy surrounding men who believe they are women was introduced by the FA in 2015, but in 2023 the organization was faced with pressure from 48 members of Parliament who wanted to protect women's soccer. A letter from the government was reportedly sparked by a series of teams withdrawing from recreational games after a transgender player injured a female with a shot.

Brackpool told Blaze News that debates over the issue have intensified in the U.K., especially with recent reports of men competing in women's sports. Brackpool pointed specifically to a recent English women's billiard tournament where two men competed in the final.

Brackpool added, "If anyone can simply become a woman, then being a woman loses all meaning. And the same goes in reverse."

