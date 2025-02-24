Italian soccer player collapses on field after attempting to play with head injury

Fiorentina forward Moise Kean was taken to a hospital after he attempted to play despite taking a knee to the head.

During a match with Hellas Verona on Sunday, Kean was battling for the ball when he was pushed to the ground by an opposing player. While on the ground, Kean was struck in the head by the knee of oncoming Veronas player Pawel Dawidowicz; Kean immediately fell to his back, holding his face in his hands.

According to reports, the Vercelli, Italy, native was treated and then allowed to return to play.

However, video later captured Kean stumbling before eventually collapsing on the field as teammates and opposing players urgently called for medical staff to come onto the field.

Kean was soon put on a stretcher by a group of paramedics and carried off the field, then was immediately taken to a hospital. He was seen, according to Reuters, wearing a neck brace.

"Fiorentina announces that ... Moise Kean, during the match against Verona, suffered a head trauma. [He] is in hospital for tests," the team announced following a 1-0 loss.

Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

'... tests all produced negative results.'

Fiorentina revealed early Monday that Kean had been discharged from hospital less than 24 hours after he was admitted. He was tested for unknown conditions and subsequently released.

"ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Moise Kean was discharged from hospital in Verona overnight and has returned to Florence," the team said, per the Guardian. "Medical and diagnostic tests all produced negative results," they added.

The incident occurred a little over two months after Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed during a game after losing consciousness. He was soon subjected to emergency surgery to implant a removable defibrillator to prevent future cardiac arrest.

The implantable cardioverter defibrillator is reportedly not permitted in Serie A soccer, where Fiorentina plays, and would need to be removed for Bove to play in Italy.

Kean is second in Serie A in goal-scoring this season with 15 goals. He is just 24 years old while, Bove is just 22 years old.

