Ex-UFC fighter James Vick was unconscious for 'a couple of days' after recent knockout but still wants to fight again

Former UFC standout James Vick was unconscious for at least two days and was put on a ventilator following a recent loss, according to his promoter.

The news comes months after a June 2024 fight in which Vick was viciously knocked out by a jumping switch-kick to the face in the newer Karate Combat league. Karate Combat incorporates most aspects of mixed martial arts except grappling.

On a recent episode of the "Jaxxon Podcast," the hosts replayed the Vick knockout alongside Karate Combat President Asim Zaidi. The hosts remarked that the clip was seen by over 100 million viewers and is likely one of the most circulated MMA clips of all time.

'They put him in a self-induced coma.'

"I was there live, and it was such a successful event. [The knockout] ruined my whole mood. I just couldn't be happy after that," Zaidi told the hosts.

The podcasters, including former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Quinton Jackson, asked how long Vick was unconscious after the blow to his head.

"For a couple of days," Zaidi squeamishly replied. "They put him in a self-induced coma. And he had a respiratory [machine] to make sure he stays breathing."



The promoter continued, "I went to him when he woke up, I stayed in Orlando to make sure that I could see him ... and he's like, 'What did he catch me with?'"

Zaidi said he told Vick it was a "switch-kick," to which the fighter apparently replied, "Oh man ... I want to get back in there."

Vick was a promising UFC prospect in his mid-20s, amassing a record of 9-0 in 2015.

His first knockout loss was in 2016 to Beneil Dariush. Following another four-fight win streak, Vick suffered four brutal knockouts between 2018 and 2021. The loss in 2021 was on a regional promotion; however, he suffered a broken orbital bone as a result, prompting him to retire from mixed martial arts.

"[A] Few days ago I took the worst loss of my career," Vick said at the time, per MMA Mania. He then explained his injury.

“My orbital is broke on my right side, the fracture went all the way through to the other side causing a Bi lateral break plus my jaw is completely displaced so tomorrow they are finally doing surgery to fix it. It really was a perfectly placed shot. The doctor said i could definitely fight again after this if I wanted to but this was my last fight. I can't keep putting my family through this."



However, despite his pledge, Vick would fight again a year and nine months later in the Karate Combat promotion, losing a unanimous decision. He won a decision victory in April 2023 before the June 2024 KO loss.

"Thank God he's OK, man," Zaidi added. "But I can't morally want to do that. I'm not gonna put him back in there. ... He can become a coach!"

The other fighters agreed that Vick should not fight again.

