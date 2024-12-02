JK Rowling says BBC 'spit' in women's faces by naming soccer player who failed gender test as player of the year

Author J.K. Rowling blasted Britain's state broadcaster after the media giant named an athlete who has failed a gender test as its top female soccer player of the year.

Barbra Banda, a Zambian-born player who plays for the Orlando Pride in the United States, was named by the BBC as its women's footballer of the year for 2024.

Banda was disqualified from the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations competition after allegedly failing a "gender verification" test that all tournament participants are subject to, Blaze News reported at the time.

Rowling, who has been a staunch critic of males who claim to be female and participate in women's sports, responded to the news by saying the award was likely easier than directly insulting women in person.

"Presumably the BBC decided this was more time efficient than going door to door to spit directly in women's faces," she wrote.

In 2022, Banda reportedly showed natural testosterone levels that exceeded the limits set by the Confederation of African Football.

Andrew Karmanga, president of the Football Association of Zambia, told BBC Sport Africa, "All the players had to undergo gender verification, a CAF requirement, and unfortunately [Banda] did not meet the criteria set by CAF."

The BBC claimed that in 2023 Banda took medication to reduce testosterone levels, but the levels did not decrease enough by the time the WAFCON tournament started.

However, Blaze News found in 2024 that further investigations alleged Banda, along with two other teammates, reportedly refused to take testosterone suppressants due to unremunerated side effects.

Comedian Leonarda Jonie told Blaze News at the time the decisions are "meant to humiliate [women]."

"Everyone knows this is wrong, especially the people who let it happen."

'I feel like my mind is that strong, and I know where I am coming from.'

Banda was asked directly about the issue when accepting the BBC award.

"I do not like to dwell on the past, but I have just to focus on myself," Banda told the BBC.

"Whatever has happened in the past, it is the past, I am focusing on the new generation and where I am right now and just to focus on my career and the charity that I do back home in Zambia with a lot of people in the community. So that is my main focus right now."

Banda added, "If I kept on thinking about what was going on in the past, mentally then I would not be where I am right now. But I feel like my mind is that strong, and I know where I am coming from."

According to the Telegraph, before soccer, Banda was a boxer, winning all five professional matches.

