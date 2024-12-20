'How was jail?' Donald Trump's granddaughter roasts world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, mocks Tiger Woods

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump mocked some of the world's top golfers about their jail stints.

Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., and the golf enthusiast has become increasingly popular since becoming active on YouTube and social media.

The 17-year-old recently made an appearance at the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf "Showdown," a made-for-TV event featuring the biggest golf stars in the world going head-to-head.

Reigning world No. 1 golfer and PGA Tour money leader Scottie Scheffler was the young Trump's target at the event, who was intent on trolling the athlete about a run-in with the law in May.

"I'm here with ..." Trump began in classic YouTuber fashion.

"Scottie Scheffler," the golfer replied.

Trump then immediately asked, "Scottie, you're too nice, but how was jail?"

Not to be out-classed by the teenager, Scheffler retorted with a casual yet hilarious answer.

"You know, honestly, it was a bit boring," he laughed. "There's not really much to do in there. I was in a cell by myself and just kind of sitting in there looking at the walls. So it was a little boring."

'You pulled it off just like Tiger Woods.'

Scheffler was arrested outside the course entrance of the PGA Championship earlier in the year while trying get into the Valhalla Golf Club.

An officer stopped him, and the golfer was subsequently charged with felony assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, local outlet WDRB reported, citing court records.

However, the egregious charges were dropped fewer than two weeks later.

Trump wasn't done there, though. Somehow, golf legend Tiger Woods had his named dragged in the interview, too.

"I mean, orange is not a bad color, though — on you, honestly," Trump told Scheffler. "You pulled it off just like Tiger Woods," the teen joked.

Scheffler then clarified he preferred the color "burnt orange" as opposed to "jail-cell orange."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Woods reference comes from a 2017 DUI arrest as a result of which the golfer was accused of having multiple drugs in his system. Woods later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and received probation and community service as a result.

Kai Trump has exploded in popularity since she started posting on YouTube consistently in recent months, amassing over 600,000 subscribers and multiple videos with over one million views. One video that included Elon Musk has garnered over six million views.

The PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf "Showdown" recently made headlines for its dedication to using cryptocurrency as payment. The $10 million prize will be paid entirely in the Crypto.com native currency called Cronos. At the time of this writing, one Cronos is currently valued around $0.16.

