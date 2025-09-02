Tennis player labeled 'racist' for scolding black opponent after match: 'I was NEVER racist'

Tennis player Jelena Ostapenko was labeled "racist" by fans after she insulted opponent Taylor Townsend following a match at the 2025 U.S. Open.

Townsend hammered Ostapenko, winning in straight sets — 7-5, 6-1 — before the two shook hands at the end of play. Immediately after, and with Townsend saying "good match," the opponents got into an argument about tennis etiquette.

Etiquette, however, was not the actual problem. Rather, it was Ostapenko's alleged insults toward Townsend that some viewers believed were "racist."

'People get upset when they lose, and some people say bad things.'

"You have to say sorry," No. 26-ranked Ostapenko is heard saying on video. The rest of her rant toward 139-ranked Townsend remained a mystery until a subsequent on-court interview.

"Can you fill us in on the conversation you were having with Jelena," an ESPN reporter asked Townsend.

"Yeah, I mean, you know, it's competition. People get upset when they lose, and some people say bad things," the American began. "She told me I have no class. I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S."

Ostapenko is Latvian.

Townsend continued, strangely stating, "I'm looking forward to it. I mean, I beat her in Canada, outside the U.S. I beat her in New York, outside the U.S. So let's see what else she has to say."

Later at a press conference, Townsend was asked directly if she felt the Latvian's remarks had racial undertones.

"That's something that you're going to have to ask her," Townsend replied.

The 29-year-old then admitted that she did not feel the remarks were actually racist.

"I didn't take it in that way. But also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of, you know, being non-educated and all the things when it's the furthest thing from the truth. And the thing that I'm the most proud of is that I let my racket talk," she said.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Ostapenko said on her social media account that she felt it was "very disrespectful" of Townsend when she "had a net ball in a very deciding momen[t] and didn't say sorry, but her answer was that she doesn’t have to say sorry at all."

"It was first time ever that this happened to me on tour ... if she plays in her homeland it doesn't mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants," the 28-year-old Latvian stated.

Ostapenko's social media has been flooded with claims that her on-court remarks were racist, with comments appearing on her Instagram page, such as: "Not only is your racism showing but so was your lack of class. You don't like the calls take it up with the ref."

Another user wrote, "I pray you learn how to take your losses and get rid of your racist thoughts and behavior. It's not a good look."

The athlete later responded to the claims on her page.

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia (L) argues with Taylor Townsend of the United States (R) following their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2025, in New York City. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"Wow how many messages I received that I am a racist," Ostapenko wrote on Instagram. "I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn't matter where you come from."

"There are some rules in tennis and unfortunately when the crowd is with you you can't use it in disrespectful way to your opponent," she continued.

"Unfortunately for me coming from such a small country I don't have that huge support and a chance to play in homeland," she added. "I always loved to play in the US and US OPEN, but this is the first time someone is approaching the match this disrespectful way."

Despite Townsend remarking that Ostapenko was not being racist at the time, she felt it necessary to declare she is representing black people when competing.

"Whether it had racial undertones or not, that's something she can speak on," the Illinois native stated.

"[I'm] very proud as a black woman being out here representing myself and representing us and our culture," she said. "I make sure that I do everything that I can to be the best representation possible every time that I step on the court and even off the court."

