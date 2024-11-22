LeBron James says he's taking a break from social media because of 'hate' and 'negativity'

LeBron James says he is taking a break from social media following a post about there being too much negativity in the world and sports media.

Sharing a post from sports agent Rich Kleiman, James announced he would be leaving social media for an unspecified amount of time. The NBA star has taken heavy criticism lately for the inclusion of his son LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. on the Los Angeles Lakers, who was drafted by the team despite extreme levels of doubt that he was good enough to play in the league.

Over the Lakers first 15 games of the season, Bronny has played just 13 minutes in five games, scoring a grand total of four points.

"With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of National sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes," the X post read.

"We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can't the coverage do the same? It's only click bait when you say it. When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real life negativity. I for one find it all a waste of breath."

James responded to the message giving his endorsement, "AMEN!!"

Just five minutes after sharing the anti-negativity post, James announced he was stepping away from social media.

"And with that said I'll holla at y'all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y'all take care," James wrote.

Despite the NBA legend's messaging, he is actually not that active on social media, posting every couple of days. However, complaints that there is too much negativity or politicization surrounding sports seemingly ignores James' consistent participation in both aspects.

Days earlier, not only did James complain about "haters" in regards to Colorado University football, he made a full endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris before the election with a vitriolic video post.

"What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!" James wrote, showing clips of news articles calling President Trump racist.

James' attached video displayed headlines that read "Trump fills Madison Square Garden with anger, vitriol and racist threats," along with "Trump escalates racist rhetoric and plays on white grievance at recent rallies."

The same video claimed that the KKK supports Trump and then played audio of an unknown male shouting, "We love Hitler! We love Trump!"

Furthermore, James has complained about "hate speech" on X previously, specifically when Elon Musk took over the platform in 2022.

"I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary [as f***]. So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech," James wrote at the time.

In 2021, James also spoke about black Americans being killed by police because of "racism," while in 2017, he defended the toppling of historical statues because Trump had made hate "fashionable again."

