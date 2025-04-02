Antonio Brown backs GoFundMe for man arrested after leaving children alone in McDonald's over job interview

A debate erupted over a man arrested for leaving his children alone at a fast-food restaurant in order to go to a job interview, and former NFL star Antonio Brown sided with the dad against his critics.

24-year-old Chris Louis is accused of leaving his three children without supervision at a McDonald's in Augusta, Georgia, on March 22. A witness saw Louis at about 4:30 p.m. and called police, who detained him at about 6:18 p.m.

'She said he was at a job interview and that they had been homeless since November.'

Louis told police they had walked to the restaurant from his apartment because he didn't want the children, ages 1, 6, and 10, to walk back alone. He also said he doesn't own a car. The witness said that Louis had left and returned once briefly and left again.

Louis was arrested and charged with deprivation of a minor, while the children were released to their mother.

The incident sparked a national debate, with some accusing Louis of abusing the children and others defending him for seeking employment.

Brown opened a GoFundMe donation account for the man and donated $1,000 of his own money.

"Leaving his kids wasn’t right… but not everyone has the $ or help for child care," wrote Brown on social media. "Chris was on the Pursuit of Happiness & sometimes ppl just need help."

When details from the police report appeared to contradict the claim that he had been at a job interview, Brown said he would verify the story before releasing the funds.

"Spoke to his girlfriend this morning," he wrote. "She said he was at a job interview and that they had been homeless since November. No funds will be sent to family till story is verified.. if can’t verify story.. I will have @gofundme refund the money to everyone who has given."

Brown had raised $60K for Louis after only 23 hours.

