Chicago Bulls drop Christian player just hours after he criticized Pride Month: 'I know Jesus is the way'

The Chicago Bulls have dumped 24-year-old guard Jaden Ivey after he made comments in support of God and against Pride Month.

Ivey's stint with the Bulls is over after just four games, following a trade from the Detroit Pistons in early February.

'God did not make a man to be with a man.'

The Bulls waived Ivey on Monday — which means his contract can be picked up by another team — after the guard criticized gay pride and the NBA on his Instagram page.

"The world can proclaim LGBTQ, they proclaim Pride Month, and the NBA, they proclaim it," Ivey said from inside a vehicle.

"God did not make a man to be with a man. God did not make a girl to be with a girl. God made a man for the purpose of procreation to have another child," Ivey added.

It did not take long for the Bulls to catch wind of the young player's comments, and the organization announced at 6 p.m. that he was being let go.

"The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has waived guard Jaden Ivey due to conduct detrimental to the team," the Bulls said in a statement shared to social media.

Before their game on Monday evening, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told the media that the organization expects certain standards to be upheld.

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"We've got people from all different backgrounds, you know, inside the organization," Donovan said after a reporter claimed Ivey was spiraling.

"We're all going to basically take care of each other. We're going to accept each other. And I think we're going to be hardworking, we're going to be accountable, and we're going to be respectful, and we're going to be professional," the coach continued.

Donovan concluded, "I think, organizationally, there's certain standards I think we want to have as an organization and try to live up to those each and every day."

Ivey was quick to jump back on social media on Monday night and call the Bulls' reasoning into question.

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"Why didn't they just say, 'We don't agree with his stance on LGBTQ?'" Ivey asked.

"How? Because I believe in the truth because I know Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life?"

He added, "This is not about me. This is about the kingdom of God. This is about the truth, the truth of the Bible, because I spoke what the truth is. I called these things out because that's what it is. The word of God will be preached to all nations, and then the end will come."

Ivey is on the final year of his rookie contract, a four-year deal worth almost $33 million.

If he is not signed by another team within the league's 48-hour window, the Bulls will have to pay the remainder of his contract, and he will become a free agent.

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