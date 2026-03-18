'I'm on fire!' NASCAR indefinitely suspends driver for using 'gay voice'

A NASCAR driver apologized after he was suspended indefinitely for mocking another driver in a tone that he called his "gay voice."

Daniel Dye, 22, was captured on a livestream video using the voice to ridicule IndyCar driver David Malukas after another person said Malukas "plays for the other team."

In 2022, he was suspended for allegedly punching a high school classmate in the groin.

Dye, who was trading cards at the time, used the gay tone and bobbed his head in a mocking fashion, as described by NBC News.

"It's like, 'Oh my gosh, yes! We race Indianapolis too! Love Indianapolis and Roger Penske. I love Roger. Love you, Roger,'" Dye said.

"As soon as I do a David Malukas gay voice I get a gold, so let's keep it going," he added, implying that the gay voice led to his finding premium cards. "I'm on fire!"

Nascar said the incident violated its policy against drivers making a statement that "criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person's race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition."

Dye issued a lengthy statement apologizing for the behavior and promising to be better in the future.

"I want to first apologize to David Malukas. I recently went on a live stream with some friends and made some careless comments. I chose my words poorly, and I understand why it upset people. I'm sorry to anyone who was offended," Dye wrote.

He added that he spoke to his friends in the LGBTQ+ community about the incident.

"I'm taking this seriously and working on being more aware and respectful moving forward. I'm sorry to everyone I let down," he added. "I am committed to learning from this and better understanding ... the impact that my decisions can have on others."

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Dye's racing team Kaulig Racing also announced an indefinite suspension of the driver.

This is the second time Dye had been suspended over off-track antics. In 2022, he was suspended for allegedly punching a high school classmate in the groin. He was charged with a felony that was reduced to a misdemeanor and eventually dropped altogether.

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