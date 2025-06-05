NASCAR tried to hide its Pride Month promotion, but fans found it anyway

NASCAR seemingly ditched gay Pride celebrations for 2025, but internet sleuths were quick to notice that they were trying to pull a fast one on racing fans.

In 2024, the stock racing company happily posted pro-Pride graphics across their social media, including a flag that promotes transgender ideology.

"NASCAR is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community," the company wrote on its Instagram page last year. For 2025 however, NASCAR's support seemed absent, until someone found where it was hiding.

'Truth is, this sneaky acknowledgement of Pride Month showcases what most of us already knew ... these leagues don't care.'

Blaze News could not find any sexuality- or gender-based content on NASCAR's X, Instagram, or Facebook pages over the past week, but one X user noticed the sports league tried to fly under the radar by posting in an inconspicuous location.

'Hey @NASCAR is there a reason you’ll post this on LinkedIn but not any other social media platform?" a user wrote, showcasing a picture from the company's page.

In a post to its more than 87,000 LinkedIn followers, NASCAR displayed a graphic with "Pride Month" in big, bold letters.

"We celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and beyond," it said.

While the post had abysmal engagement, the top reply came from a physician's assistant in California; it read:

"Very strange that you’d post this to LinkedIn but not any other social media platform. You want to hire gays but don't want to support them elsewhere?"

The next reply was a post in support of veterans, but at the time of this publication, there were fewer than 10 comments on the post.

"It's truly strange that NASCAR would choose to post pro-Pride images on its LinkedIn page to garner a whopping seven comments," OutKick's Alejandro Avila told Blaze News.

Avila continued, "Truth is, this sneaky acknowledgement of Pride Month showcases what most of us already knew ... these leagues don't care. If they have to 'wear the ribbon' then I guess pinning it to your a** (LinkedIn) counts. Way to go, NASCAR," he laughed.

NASCAR's television viewership is down in 2025, which makes the move even more peculiar.

After 17 races, total viewership is down almost more than 5.4% compared to 2024. This equates to a decrease in average viewership of almost 175,000 viewers per event, according to numbers from Daily Down Force.

Last year, NASCAR increased viewership by 1.2% over 2023, but those numbers will be erased if business does not pick up.

Recent additions of female drivers (Katherine Legge in NASCAR Cup Series, Toni Breidinger in the Craftsman Truck Series) and even former television star Frankie Muniz have garnered outside coverage, but the latest news seems to have angered fans on both sides.

One fan pointed out that while the company has chosen to hide its public support, the fan was disappointed that NASCAR is still willing to sell T-shirts with rainbow checker flags that display phrases like "Yaaascar" or "Slaytona."

"I wish they would at least pretend to care because what this tells me is that these are all cash grabs which once again not surprising but still sad," the fan wrote.

