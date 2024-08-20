Former NFL player allegedly urinates on elderly woman during airline flight, hits another elderly passenger

A former NFL player is accused of urinating on an elderly woman during a flight from Boston to Dublin, Ireland, as well as hitting another elderly passenger.

A police report said 40-year-old Gosder Cherilus appeared intoxicated when he arrived at Logan Airport on Saturday evening for the Delta Airlines flight.

'I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew.'

Cherilus allegedly argued with another passenger over seating arrangements, and about an hour into the flight, he allegedly walked over to an elderly female passenger and "emptied his entire bladder for 20 seconds" on her.

He then got "unruly and aggressive" when flight attendants tried to subdue him, and he struck another elderly man with his hand on the way back to his seat, according to the report. Passengers and crew feared for their safety, according to court documents — indeed, Cherilus stands six feet, six inches tall and weighs 280 pounds.

The incident forced the plane to turn around and head back to Logan Airport.

Police escorted him off the plane and arrested him for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Cherilus pleaded not guilty at his Monday arraignment but declined to answer reporters' questions as he walked from the Boston courthouse; he was released on $2,500 bail.

He later released a statement on social media blaming his actions on sleeping medicine and a flight delay.

"The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30 a.m.," he wrote. "In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don't normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew."

Cherilus is in court again Oct. 11.

The former offensive lineman was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2008 and played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well as the Indianapolis Colts before he ended his career in 2016.

A video report from WGZ-TV on YouTube includes a clip of Cherilus walking out of the courthouse.

