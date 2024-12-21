NFL fines quarterback Jalen Hurts $5,628 for wearing wrong color shoes

The NFL was mocked by many fans after it was reported that it fined a football player for wearing the wrong color shoes.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led his team to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-13 on Sunday, but he was punished for wearing cleats that were two different shades of green.

“We’re paying the fine. ... You can’t ban greatness.”

NFL rules require that players wear cleats that match the team's colors.

The NFL has been notorious for being overly strict and severe, leading some to nickname it the "No Fun League."

Making matters worse, online sleuths found that the league had actually promoted Hurts' double-colored cleats on its social media account before fining him. That tweet has since been deleted.

Hurts makes about $51 million per year on average before bonuses, so the fine amounts to 0.01% of his salary. However, he's not gonna miss that money because the Nike shoe company says it will pay the fine for him.

“We’re paying the fine,” said the Jordan brand of the company. “You can’t ban greatness.”

In November, the NFL was mocked and ridiculed after it fined Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes $14,069 for making a gesture that included finger-guns after scoring a touchdown. Despite the violent intimidation of his finger-guns, Mahomes and the Chiefs lost that game 31-20 to the Buffalo Bills.

If Hurts is nefarious enough to stain the reputation of the league again with his distasteful, chaotically-colored cleats, the NFL rules say he can be fined $16,883.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!