Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
NFL fines quarterback Jalen Hurts $5,628 for wearing wrong color shoes
December 20, 2024
A second violation would cost him three times as much.
The NFL was mocked by many fans after it was reported that it fined a football player for wearing the wrong color shoes.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led his team to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-13 on Sunday, but he was punished for wearing cleats that were two different shades of green.
“We’re paying the fine. ... You can’t ban greatness.”
NFL rules require that players wear cleats that match the team's colors.
The NFL has been notorious for being overly strict and severe, leading some to nickname it the "No Fun League."
Making matters worse, online sleuths found that the league had actually promoted Hurts' double-colored cleats on its social media account before fining him. That tweet has since been deleted.
Hurts makes about $51 million per year on average before bonuses, so the fine amounts to 0.01% of his salary. However, he's not gonna miss that money because the Nike shoe company says it will pay the fine for him.
“We’re paying the fine,” said the Jordan brand of the company. “You can’t ban greatness.”
In November, the NFL was mocked and ridiculed after it fined Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes $14,069 for making a gesture that included finger-guns after scoring a touchdown. Despite the violent intimidation of his finger-guns, Mahomes and the Chiefs lost that game 31-20 to the Buffalo Bills.
If Hurts is nefarious enough to stain the reputation of the league again with his distasteful, chaotically-colored cleats, the NFL rules say he can be fined $16,883.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
more stories
Sign up for the Fearless newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.