'This is madness': Patrick Mahomes fined for 'violent gesture' as fans accuse NFL of being 'woke' and 'pathetic'

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined over $14,000 by the NFL for allegedly making a "violent gesture" in Buffalo, New York.

During a 31-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on November 17, Mahomes celebrated a touchdown pass by making a finger guns gesture, likely trying to communicate that he is a gunslinger, a popular label for a quarterback who passes a lot.

The moment was even featured in a CBS Sports highlight package before going to a commercial break. It was with that attached highlight that NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero noted Mahomes had been issued a fine by the league for making the apparently obscene gesture.

"The NFL fined Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) as he celebrated a touchdown pass last week in Buffalo," Pelissero wrote on X.

To make matters worse, the news didn't break until six days after the incident, meaning Mahomes was likely informed while he was already in North Carolina for his next game against the Carolina Panthers.

'We can have guns legally but cannot make simple gestures.'

Fans were unanimously outraged with the league's decision, calling the fine everything from "woke" to "pathetic."

Of course, there was also the quintessential labeling of the NFL as the "No Fun League" by some fans.

One fan suggested a future crowd should show solidarity with Mahomes and simultaneously perform the same gesture en masse:

"All fans should rally together and start doing this gesture whenever possible to be seen on camera," the fan wrote.

All fans should rally together and start doing this gesture whenever possible to be seen on camera. This nonsense has to stop. The fans need to make a statement.

"So in the US, we can have guns legally but cannot make simple gestures. What a joke," another fan remarked.

So in the US, we can have guns legally but cannot make simple gestures. What a joke.

Other fans decided to make gun-related puns while simultaneously mocking the NFL's hypocrisy on the subject.

"The NFL is robbing players in broad daylight," wrote a popular YouTuber.

"So when people line up from shotgun formation, are they going to change the name of the play?" another viewer asked.

So when people line up from shotgun formation, are they going to change the name of the play?



BS.

A different fan pointed out that Mahomes previously played at Texas Tech University, whose motto is "Guns Up."

"This is bulls*** from the NFL," the same fan decried.

Considering that Mahomes played at Texas Tech, where “Guns Up” is a major part of their lineage…..this is bullshit from the NFL.

Mahomes has only been fined one other time, according to CBS Sports. In December 2023, he was docked $50,000 for "verbally abusing" officials, also during a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In September 2023, the NFL also fined two Cleveland Browns players — Deshaun Watson and David Njoku — for making gun gestures after a touchdown.

Watson ended up being fined three times that game for a total of more than $35,000. The gun gesture alone took $13,659 from both players, $410 less than its current charge.

