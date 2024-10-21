Catholic high school girls' soccer team boycotts game against school with infamous male player

A Catholic high school girls' soccer team in New Hampshire refused to play against another school with a male on its team.

Bishop Brady High School in Concord took a stand against Kearsage Regional High School, which has a boy on its girls' team despite state law prohibiting such participation.

The Kearsage Regional school board reportedly has voted 6-1 in favor of allowing Jacques and other boys to play on the same teams as girls.

Bishop Brady girls refused to show up for the game Friday, Fox News said, citing multiple reports.

The team from Kearsarge Regional High School features a male star athlete named Maelle Jacques, who plays goalkeeper. The boy is already well known for making headlines after winning a state championship in the girls' high jump in February.



Jacques is reportedly 6'1" tall and has sparked outrage with at least one other team in the region. The Hillsboro-Deering High School soccer team refused to play against Kearsage just three weeks prior — perhaps signaling a trend that young women in the state will not stand for unfairness.

Despite the New Hampshire state law, a federal judge appointed by former President Barack Obama granted an injunction Sept. 10 allowing two male athletes to continue playing with female athletes — and even to change in the same locker room as female athletes — until a final ruling has been made. Judge Landya McCafferty was appointed in 2013.

The other athlete in question, Parker Tirrell, plays for Plymouth Regional High School.

Plymouth was the center of controversy when parents of students at Bow High School decided to show their support for female athletes by wearing wristbands with "XX" on them when their school played against a team with the boy.

School officials reportedly stopped the game, demanded parents take off the wristbands, and had police issue "no trespass" orders against parents.

"My daughter's playing in the homecoming game this weekend, and I'm banned," a parent said at the time. "I can't watch her play in homecoming — which is ridiculous," the father added.

The Kearsage Regional school board reportedly has voted 6-1 in favor of allowing Jacques and other boys to play on the same teams as girls.

Fed up

Women across the country have become fed up with playing against males in their sports, with five different women's volleyball teams in the NCAA forfeiting matches against San Jose State University, which has a male athlete on the women's team.

"The vast majority of us decided that this isn't right, [that] we need to protect women's sports, and we're going to forfeit," Nevada's team captain Sia LiiLii told Blaze News.

At the same time, a group of former athletes and legal activists attended a United Nations General Assembly event and urged the international body to take a stand on behalf of women.

Attorney Kristen Waggoner and Reem Alsalem, the U.N. special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, called for the international sports community to keep men out of women's sports.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

