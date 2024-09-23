High school officials ban parents for wearing pink wristbands with 'XX' after biological male allowed on girls' soccer team

Parents showing support for female athletes were banned from school events for wearing pink wristbands with "XX" written on them in Bow, New Hampshire.

Parents of students at Bow High School complained to the school’s athletic director after they were told their girls' soccer team would play against an opponent with a biological male on its team. Officials told the parents nothing could be done to prevent it because of a ruling by a federal judge.

'My daughter’s playing in the homecoming game this weekend, and I’m banned until the 23rd.'

Some of the parents decided to show their support for the biological females by wearing pink wristbands with "XX" on them to the game between Bow High School and Plymouth Regional High School.

School officials responded by stopping the game, demanding the parents take off the wristbands, and having police issue "no trespass" orders against parents.

Anthony Foote sent one of the orders to the New Hampshire Journal, which documented the overreaction from officials.

“My daughter’s playing in the homecoming game this weekend, and I’m banned until the 23rd,” said Foote. “I can’t watch her play in homecoming — which is ridiculous.”

The order said he was banned from all school property including athletic events on or off school grounds because the wristbands were against school policy.

“The District had to obtain additional police presence to ensure order. The District had to order you to remove the armbands and as a result of your ‘protest’ and other actions, play was temporarily stopped," they claimed.

Foote denies that there was any disruption of the game, and he provided the Journal several videos from the game showing that there was no chanting or shouting that would have disrupted the game at all.

A second parent was sent the no-trespass order and initially declined to talk to the Journal but later said that he was banned until the end of the sports season.

Foote says he simply wants to prevent injuries to his daughter and other athletes from competing against biological males. The report cited injuries to three female players at a Massachusetts basketball game against a 6' player who reportedly identified as a female.

