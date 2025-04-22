President Biden was against men in women's sports — administration was split on the issue, new report claims

President Joe Biden did not believe males who think they are females should be allowed in women's sports, a new report has alleged regarding the 46th president's administration.

While the entirety of the Biden administration wholly agreed that males should be able to enter female spaces based on their gender identity in some capacity, the idea of letting males play in women's sports was not something every member of the Biden administration was fond of.

'The president was particularly focused on the competition issue.'

The New York Times published a lengthy piece centered around Blaire Fleming, a male volleyball player who turned the world of NCAA women's volleyball on its head with his refusal to step out of his role on a women's team. While the article spoke of Fleming favorably, it revealed through interviews with former Biden staffers that it caused a split in the administration between two factions: one that wanted men in women's sports and another that was only comfortable with men in women's bathrooms. President Biden was apparently a part of the latter.

"The president was particularly focused on the competition issue," an anonymous former Biden administration official told the New York Times.

Biden and his compatriots reportedly saw sports as having a zero-sum nature, which made them different from bathrooms, and recognized males have physical advantages over women. While the idea was still only that just some males have an advantage, it was enough to vastly differ from the other camp in the administration.

Blaire Fleming, a male who played on San Jose State University's women's volleyball team. Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images.

The compromise between the two sides was allegedly to have the Department of Education propose a new rule that schools would have the ability to "limit or deny" the participation of transgender athletes if it could be proven that they had an unfair advantage or risked player safety. The schools would not be allowed to have outright bans on males in female sports, however.

At the same time, though, Biden's Title IX rewrite would have made it virtually impossible to prevent a male athlete from entering women's sports if it were his right to be included in women's "services" because of his "gender identity."

The Supreme Court rejected the rewrite with a vote of 5-4, however; Justice Neil Gorsuch was the lone conservative who voted in favor of the changes.

Within the Biden administration, Susan Rice, director of the White House's Domestic Policy Council, and Catherine Lhamon, the Education Department's assistant secretary for civil rights, were both in favor of the changes and allegedly saw no legal difference between allowing men in women's bathrooms and men playing on women's sports teams.

