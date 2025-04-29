'Jesus won': Las Vegas Raiders top draft pick centers achievements around God

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty added to the growing acceptance of Christianity in the NFL when he was selected early in the first round by the Las Vegas Raiders.

At No. 6 overall, Jeanty became the highest-drafted Boise State player in the school's history. The accolade will be hard for him to escape, but it has been his faith that he has managed to keep at center stage.

As he was about to exit the draft stage, Jeanty was asked to provide advice and what he would say to his 10-year-old self. The athlete said, "Just continue to trust in God and your abilities, and stay disciplined."

"All your goals and dreams are accomplish-able," he added, per Sports Spectrum.

Soon thereafter, Jeanty sat down for his first press conference for Las Vegas to get introduced to the Raiders' fanbase. The young running back was asked a lot about his character — which is something that was of particular focus for the team's coaching staff — with one reporter asking how much faith is a part of Jeanty "as a man."

'God had His hands on this [Boise State] program.'

"It's everything,” Jeanty replied. "That's what I've been rooted in. That's what helped me get to where I'm at in this point. I'm just thankful for that relationship with the man upstairs because it's given me so many opportunities."

Jeanty has reportedly been featured in pro-Christian videos with organizations such as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In a video for that group, Jeanty described himself as a "Christian cleverly disguised as an All-American running back."

"I've learned that God has blessed me with amazing talents. I've just been able to do a lot of great things with it, but at the same time, not losing yourself in it and understanding that my identity is in Christ," Jeanty said in the video.

He added, "God had His hands on this [Boise State] program. I could see that Christianity was a big thing here and that guys were real big on their faith. I learned to embrace that, and all the guys and people around the facility have embraced me."

Boise State was founded by the Episcopal Church in 1932.

Boise State had a second man of faith drafted late in the sixth round; defensive end Ahmed Hassanein immediately referenced his faith on a media call afterwards, as well.

"[My time at Boise State] taught me so much, other than being a football player and a pass rusher. It taught me how to be a man. A man of God. A man of honor. A man of respect."

According to CNN, Hassanein previously converted from Islam to Christianity and soon become a leader in the Boise State locker room.

