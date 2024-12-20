MLB legend Sammy Sosa seemingly apologizes for steroid use: 'I did whatever I could to recover'

Home-run hitting legend Sammy Sosa may have finally admitted to using performing-enhancing drugs during his playing years, penning a letter in which he said he "made mistakes" and is ready to move on.

Sosa, who holds three of the top 10 highest single-season home run totals — including the third highest at 66 — directed his open letter to the Chicago Cubs organization and its fans.

The slugger was accused decades ago, along with fellow players like Mark McGwire and Rafael Palmeiro, of using PEDs during the home run boom of the late 1990s-2000s.

'I made mistakes and I apologize.'

"I left it all on the field for the Cubs and Cubs fans because I wanted to win and make the fans happy," the letter began.

"I loved to see the fans at Wrigley in the right field bleachers every home game. I understand why some players in my era don't always get the recognition that our stats deserve," he ominously continued.

The next passage struck readers as a possible admission to using steroids, human-growth hormones, or possibly some other PED.

"There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games. I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize."

Sosa concluded, "We accomplished great things as a team, and I worked extremely hard in the batting cage to become a great hitter. Cubs' fans are the best in the world, and I hope that fans, the Cubs and I can all come together again and move forward. We can't change the past, but the future is bright. In my heart, I have always been a Cub and I can't wait to see Cubs fans again."

The former right fielder's plea to move forward with the Cubs did not go unnoticed by the franchise, as Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts put out a letter of his own in response:

"We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out. No one played harder or wanted to win more," Ricketts' official statement read. "Nobody's perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs. It is an understatement to say that Sammy is a fan favorite. We plan on inviting him to the 2025 Cubs Convention and, while it is short notice, we hope that he can attend."

The letter closed by saying, "We are all ready to move forward together."

Sosa's comments have come a long way from remarks he made in March when he was asked if he and Ricketts could rekindle their relationship.

OutKick reported that Sosa called himself a "mature man" and said he recognized his "mistake."

He was then asked by reporter Lou Canellis if that meant he recognized the fact that "maybe" he "did do steroids."

Sosa replied, "This is not a question that I expected from you."

As well, in 2020, Sosa told radio hosts that he never "tested positive" as a reason why he should be considered for Hall of Fame induction.

"I always play every day. I play pretty much 162 games every (year). I was healthy pretty much all of the time. You look at my record, I did it in the field. That's a question. Let’s see what happens. I haven't tested positive. My case is not too hard to deal with."

When Sosa testified about PEDs in 2005, along with other MLB stars, he was criticized for using an interpreter despite speaking English. It was seen as a delay tactic to shorten his time spent answering questions.

Sosa's defense was that since he is Dominican, he wanted to be exactly sure what was being asked and what he was trying to communicate. The then-37-year-old denied any used of PEDs.

Sosa finished his career with 609 home runs, with total career earnings over $127 million.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!