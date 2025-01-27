Shaq: 'Human nature' for players to skip games or not 'go all out' over contract disputes

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal asked why a player can't refuse to show up to work if he doesn't get the contract he wants.

Typically referred to as a contract holdout, professional athletes occasionally skip training camp or don't show up to team facilities before the season starts in order to push the organization into more favorable contract negotiations.

However, in the case of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, this drama has happened in the middle of the season.

Reports in 2024 revealed that Miami declined to give Butler a two-year, $113 million contract extension in the summer, which has soured the player's relationship with the team.

Butler subsequently skipped a road trip to Orlando in December, and then in January missed another team flight to Milwaukee. The player has been suspended two separate times by the team, the first time for seven games and then second time for two games.

'You don't want me? I don't want you.'

The topic led to a heated argument on "NBA on TNT," which featured O'Neal taking Butler's side in the contract fiasco.

"I just think in this situation it's more about human nature. I know exactly how Jimmy feels. I've been in this situation many times. 'All that I've done for you, and you don't wanna give me what I want?' So human nature kicks in."

Cohost and fellow NBA legend Charles Barkley quickly interjected, taking on the role of the Heat organization for the purpose of the argument.

"Well, I gave you what you want because you signed a deal that goes on to next year!"

Shaq retorted, "But hold on. Hold on. I want an extension."

The hosts were referencing Butler's current contract, set to expire at the end of the 2024-2025 season, worth an average of more than $48 million per year. Butler also has an option for a third year, which now seems likely to go unexercised.

Shaq continued, "The part I hate about this business of basketball thing, it always has to be somebody's fault. I think it's more human nature. 'All I've done for you guys, you don't wanna give me extension?' So now human nature kicks in. You don't want me? I don't want you."

Barkley, along with other hosts Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, insisted Butler still needs to be professional despite not getting the contract he wanted.

Jimmy Butler at a tennis event in Miami during his latest suspension. Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Reserve Padel

"You can't just not show up to work!" Barkley said.

Shaq simply replied, "Why not?"

"You could ask for a trade, but you gotta show up," Smith reinforced.

Johnson then asked O'Neal if he felt a level of responsibility when under a contract to still go out and play. Shaq replied by saying he certainly did but that he also wouldn't "go all out."

In complete disagreement, Smith said that Butler, or maybe even Shaq, had to honor the contract as it was originally signed.

"You signed a deal that you thought was great at the time. Let me give you this example," Smith explained. "Michael Jordan played for $2.3 million when he was [in Chicago] and then said, 'I signed the contract. I'm going to play.' Period. Now I could ask for more, Jimmy could ask for more, but he still has the obligation to show up."

Johnson concluded by saying players have an obligation to the fans, teammates, and franchise to play.

Barkley and Smith not only agreed but stated that $50 million per year should be enough to get anyone off the couch.

BlazeTV contributor T.J. Moe concurred, saying, "No one wants to watch a guy who is making $50M/year throw a tantrum and stop playing."

"Defending this is crazy," Moe added.

