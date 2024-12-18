Aaron Rodgers says his critics should declare their vaccine status so readers know if they've been 'captured' by propaganda

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers asked for media members who criticize him to reveal their vaccine status in advance in case they are still harboring resentment about his decision to not be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Rodgers made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," and, as usual, caused a ruckus with the hosts when he decided to make a public service announcement for his critics.



The New York Jets player started by saying he knew he would need to repeat himself because "people don't listen" before reiterating that he doesn't care what people say about him.

'Put your vax status as well because you care so much about it.'

Rodgers explained that no matter what people criticize him for, they need to state whether they received a COVID-19 vaccine before they do so.

"Whether you state your name, your accolades, pronouns, whatever it is, just state your vax status so that anything you say afterwards gets put in the right light. Just get it out there," Rodgers announced.

The two-time Super Bowl champion said he simply wanted the transparency so readers and viewers will know whether the critic was "captured" by COVID-19 propaganda.

"When you say things about me, people can at least be like, 'oh, you are captured by the multibillion dollar propaganda scythe, and you're still upset about it. Okay.'"

Host Pat McAfee then started laughing and rubbing his hands together in comical dismay:

"Yeah. This is good. This will settle it all," McAfee said. "I appreciate that," he laughed.

For years, Rodgers has been defending his position of not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, opting to be immunized with antibodies instead. He was also falsely accused by some media members of not telling his teammates or organization that he wasn't vaccinated.

The quarterback has been publicly criticized on large platforms — like that of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel — and has often appeared on programs like "The Joe Rogan Experience" or "The Pat McAfee Show" to share his side.

"You're twice vaxxed Moderna, with three booster shots, and then boom, boom, boom, say what you wanna say. Whatever. I don't care," Rodgers continued. "I'm just saying a PSA. Just please help everybody out who's wondering where is this coming from, including myself."

Rodgers went on, saying he didn't care what is said about him so long as "that little disclaimer" appeared for his critics. The four-time NFL MVP then mockingly urged those critics to return to putting their vaccine status among their titles.

"Instead of your accolades that you need to have out there so desperately, just put your vax status as well because you cared so much about it, you know, during the COVID years."

Rodgers' New York Jets have struggled in 2024 with a 4-10 record at the time of this writing. Rodgers missed the entire previous season with an Achilles tendon injury.

