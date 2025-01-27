'Damn fools': Stephen A. Smith gets raucous applause for saying he regrets voting for Kamala Harris

Sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith received strong reactions for his stances on the Democratic Party and immigration during an appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher."

Appearing alongside Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and actor Jesse Eisenberg, Smith said Democrat voters felt duped into thinking Vice President Kamala Harris was well-liked and deserving of the party's nomination.

At the same time, he complained that there was no primary for the candidacy after President Biden dropped out of the race.

"Kamala Harris, who didn't resonate during the primaries in 2020, couldn't even get to Iowa, suddenly is the Democratic nominee, then you roll up to the convention in Chicago and everybody is like, 'She's a rockstar!' So it's like, 'How'd that happen?'" Smith told Maher in a clip.

Smith continued, "Yes I voted for her, a lot of people voted for her, but in the end, we end up feeling like damn fools, because we supported it, we fell for the okie doke as they say. If you had a primary, the likelihood is she would not have been the Democratic nominee."

This was the first but not the last loud applause break Smith received on the typically left-wing show.

'To hell with your process.'

When the conversation moved to immigration, Rep. Khanna echoed Democrat sentiments by saying that only illegal aliens who have committed subsequent crimes after illegally entering the United States should be subject to deportations.

"If you're just arrested, we are a country, which we have due process, and you should have a trial. I think that's a reasonable position. I think most people can agree."

Khanna called it a "commonsense position" to support deporting convicted criminals but not "nannies or students or dental hygienists" because they have been living in the U.S. "for years" and may "have kids in communities."

Smith responded by saying Khanna was making a lot of sense but insisted there was another side to the issue.

Smith immediately complained about red tape in the American legal system, specifically in California where the courts and officials can "drag their feet" so processes "don't get done nearly as fast as they should."

"When we're talking about immigration and we're talking about immigrants who may be criminals, you're talking about them being arrested. 'Let's have due process.' But if it takes too damn long to address it, that pisses people off. ... 'OK, you arrested him. Was he in jail? All right. You let him out?!'" Smith complained.

The podcaster then pointed to recidivism as an obvious issue in the country and claimed law enforcement has become discouraged from criminals being released before trial.

Then, Smith admitted he didn't 100% trust President Trump but said he understood that Americans are fed up with the process Democrats have been promoting.

"You think somebody wants to hear about due process with somebody that's in this country illegally?"

The sports host continued, "You in the country illegally? To hell with your process. You got the audacity to commit a crime after you got here illegally?! We ain't trying to hear that. Nobody's trying to hear that!"

In an additional segment of the show, Smith went on to support diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, claiming black people are still overlooked for jobs and not given equal opportunities.

For the most part, actor Eisenberg sat idle, looking inquisitive, but didn't seem interested in giving any hard-lined takes.

