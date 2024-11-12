'Look at the forehead': Tennis analyst apologizes for cruel hot-mic remarks about Czech tennis player

Tennis Channel analyst Jon Wertheim has apologized for remarks he made while allegedly engaging in behind-the-scenes banter that wasn't meant to air.

During the hot-mic moment, Wertheim was adjusting his camera as the channel showed hosts sitting at their desk with Wertheim on an adjacent screen. As the hosts were reviewing their notes and getting last-minute hair adjustments, Wertheim said, "What do you think I am ... Barbora Krejcikova?"

Seemingly making fun of himself, Wertheim was referencing No. 10-ranked Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova before her upcoming match against No. 5-ranked Qinwen Zheng of China at the Dow Tennis Classic.

Wertheim continued in the clip, posted to X, mocking Krejcikova's appearance:

"Look at the forehead when Krejicikova and Zheng take the court ... eight-head," he added.

Krejcikova took to her X account two days later to remark on the lack of professionalism on the part of Wertheim, claiming there is a need for increased respect in sports media.

"You might have heard about the recent comments made on Tennis Channel during the WTA Finals coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance," she began. "As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary."



"This isn't the first time something like this is happening in sports world," the 28-year-old continued. "I've often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it's time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media. These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field."

The athlete added she has a deep love for her sport and wants to see it represented honorably.

'I am not the victim here.'

Nearly six hours after Krejcikova posted her statement, Wertheim issued his own apology in the early hours of the morning.

Wertheim called his own comments "deeply regrettable," while still acknowledging them. He then claimed he immediately reached out to Krejcikova and apologized, offering an explanation:

"I joined the show by zoom. In rehearsal we were shown a graphic of a player who had just competed. It showed her at an angle that exaggerated her forehead. A few moments later, I was told to frame up my zoom. I looked at the low camera angle and joked that it made my forehead resemble the photo of the player in question."

Wertheim noted that someone in the control room engaged in banter with him, and the exchange inadvertently made it to air "without context."

"I am not the victim here," Wertheim added. "It was neither professional nor charitable nor reflective of the person I strive to be. I am accountable. I own this. I am sorry."

Fans in Wertheim's replies were confused as to why the issue was brought up by the tennis player days after the fact, especially given that Wertheim claimed he "immediately" reached out to her to apologize.

Nonetheless, the Tennis Channel released a statement revealing it had "immediately" and "indefinitely" suspended Wertheim from on-air appearances.

"The network also apologized to the player, Barbora Krejcikova, as did Jon," the statement read.

A public relations representative also called Wertheim a valued member of the channel's family who unfortunately did not meet the company's "standard of respectfulness" in that moment.

