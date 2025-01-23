Tennis player Arina Rodionova launches OnlyFans, then announces divorce 10 days later

Former top-100 tennis player Arina Rodionova announced a divorce from her husband just 10 days after starting a page on OnlyFans, a website synonymous with pornography subscriptions.

Rodionova, currently ranked No. 184 in the world, opened an OnlyFans account on January 12, Outkick reported. Then on January 22, Rodionova posted a video message along with what was revealed to be her estranged husband announcing their divorce.

"Hey guys, we have a quick announcement to make. We're getting divorced," Rodionova said on her Instagram page.

"We've been separated for about a year, friends and family know, but we just wanted to let wider community know about the situation. So yeah. Thank you."

Her husband, former Australian rules football player Ty Vickery, appeared in the background of the video strangely eating a banana throughout.

The soon-to-be ex-husband remarked, "We're good with each other. Wish each other the best. Thanks for the support."

The awkward video ended with Rodionova attempting to shake Vickery's hand, but the former athlete simply placed the banana in her hand instead.

The tennis player's caption for the video read, "Life happens. We have lots of love for each other but sometimes it's just not enough."

Rodionova has the accolade of being the oldest female tennis player to break into the top-100 rankings. In 2024, after beating Bai Zhuoxuan at the the Thailand Open, Rodionova jumped from No. 101 in the world to No. 97 after beating Zhuoxuan, who was ranked 96th. This was the highest Rodionova was ranked in her career.

Rodionova reached No. 41 in the doubles rankings in July 2015 as well.

Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

'I am a performer, what can I say!'

The Russian native acquired Australian citizenship in January 2014 and married Vickery in December 2015.

Outkick also reported that Rodionova has amassed 67 subscribers on the explicit website so far at a $10 per month subscription rate. Comparatively, Rodionova has made $4,585 from tennis less than a month into 2025.

"I am a performer, what can I say!" she reportedly wrote on one of her posts.

The Russian has career earnings of $2,392,988 with a record of 552 wins and 467 losses in singles matches. Her most recent match was a loss at the Brisbane International.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!