Vulgar Texas Rangers hat pulled from shelves after fans mock embarrassing mistake

A Texas Rangers cap that accidentally spelled out a vulgar word in Spanish has been pulled from stores.

The New Era Overlap 59FIFTY for the Texas Rangers is no longer being sold on the Fanatics website after fans pointed out the hats were spelling out a Spanish word for breasts.

The hats display the word "Texas" on the front as usual, but as part of the new design, the Rangers' "T" logo is placed overtop of the word to give the appearance of "Tetas."

The new hats received mass amounts of ridicule from fans who quickly pointed out that to Spanish speakers, "tetas" means "tits."

Google Translate also has the word translate the same, along with alternate translations that mean "boobs," "jugs," or even "hooters."

Writer and Spanish-speaker Alejandro Avila confirmed the translation to Blaze News:

"The Rangers hat does say that, yes," the reporter for OutKick stated. "Can't wait till mine arrives," he joked.

The Rangers hats no longer appear on the Fanatics website, although several other confusing designs of the same genre still remain.

Using a similar design, Boston Red Sox hats appear to spell "BoBon," while the Houston Astros hats say "Ashos," and the Los Angeles Angels hats say "Anaels."

"'They' ... need to stop," one fan said of the freshly banned hats.

"they".....need to stop.

— Steve (@MindOfSR2) March 11, 2025





"This can't be real," another X user wrote.

This can't be real.

— José Antonio (@JooseAntonioo) March 11, 2025

Recognizing the hats may now become collectibles, one viewer asked, "How many are left?"

How many are left? 😂

— Roy Patrick LaPorte (@doornumero3) March 11, 2025

At the time of this writing, at least one of the hats had made its way onto eBay and was listed for $1,000. Another seller had already sold over 100 prints of an off-brand version of the same design.

The blunder also reminded fans of an Oakland Athletics hat from 2024 that inadvertently insulted the team.

In an attempt to add a drop-shadow effect to the team logo that typically reads "A's," the hats accidentally spelled out "ASS" in big bold letters.

Fans quickly pounced on the opportunity to compare the hat to the franchise's shortcomings and eventual exodus from the city of Oakland.

After a screenshot of the hat was posted at 11:15 a.m., one fan reported that it had been removed from the MLB Shop by 3:39 p.m. that same day.

