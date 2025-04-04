Tiger Woods plays brutal April Fools' prank on fans: 'I can't believe I am saying this'

Tiger Woods shocked his fans with rumors of a comeback before pulling the rug with a devastating April Fools' Day reveal.

Woods has not played in a tournament since July 2024 and underwent his sixth back surgery that September. This March, ESPN reported that Woods had surgery for a ruptured Achilles, keeping him out for even longer.

Despite saying "the fire still burns to compete," Woods has said his body just is not recovering like it used to from his injuries.

This made Woods' April 1 social media post all that more shocking when he revealed to fans that he would be returning just weeks after his surgery.

"I can't believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can't wait! See y'all on the course," Woods wrote on X.

While some immediately recognized the date on the calendar, other fans were flying by the seat of their pants and were ready for Woods' latest comeback.

"This better not be some cruel April Fools joke," a sports reporter replied.

"Great to see people bounce back after dark moments in their lives... go for it," another fan wrote.

Some fans even got angry with Woods for potentially jumping back into such a big competition so quickly:

"Pitching up to play majors when you have not played any competitive golf is nonsense. You either going to play competitive golf before majors or you must skip majors altogether. It's painful to watch."

Woods took pity on his fans and waited just six minutes to reveal he was indeed pulling a prank.

"P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess," Woods wrote with a smiley face.

Woods was last seen on the course with cameras when he played with his son in a tournament at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in December. During the event, 15-year-old Charlie hit his first-ever hole in one on the par-3 fourth hole with his father by his side and his sister as their caddie.

Woods then taught his son that after getting a hole in one it is incumbent upon him to buy his competitors a round of drinks.

Woods' last event was the Open Championship in July 2024, which marked the fourth tournament he failed to make the cut in. That April, he placed 60th at the Masters Tournament, the only time he advanced past the cut in the five tournaments he played in that season.

