'That's protocol': Tiger Woods gives son Charlie a hilarious life lesson after remarkable hole in one

Tiger Woods had a valuable lesson to pass on to his son about being a man after the youngster hit a hole in one at the PNC Championship.

The Woods father and son were playing in the tournament at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando when 15-year-old Charlie hit his first-ever hole in one on the par-3 fourth hole.

As announcers gasped, one remarked, "His father was actually not watching!"

Tiger and Charlie had to confirm that the ball indeed went in before the proud moment occurred when golf legend embraced his son.

'Round on you, bud.'

After the shot, the Woods family was caught on a hot mic with 17-year-old daughter Sam — who was the team's caddie that day — giving Charlie a lesson on what comes with success in professional golf.

"You're buying for everyone out here," Tiger told his son.

"I'm not buying," the teen responded. "I'm broke."

"You're buying," the father reiterated.

"You're buying?" Charlie's older sister said, provoking him.

"He has to buy," Tiger continued. "That's protocol for making a hole in one."

Charlie insisted that he's "broke" and that it would be "a lot of people" whom he has to buy for, but his father didn't care.

Not fazed, Tiger stated, "Round on you, bud."

(L to R) Sam, Tiger, and Charlie Woods Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

After the tournament, Charlie said that his time with his dad had been by far the most fun he has ever had on a golf course.

"It's not even close," Charlie said, per ESPN. "It was awesome having Dad there. That was so much fun. It was just a perfect 7-iron, little cut in there. Of course, never got to see it go in. So that sucks. But that's all right."

Tiger called it "the thrill of a lifetime" to be able to have the moment with his son.

"His first hole in one, Sam on the bag, just our family and friends," Tiger said. "That's what this event is about. It's about bonding and family."

Spirits were high in the Woods family, with Tiger even pictured hugging his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, after the conclusion of the event.

Good vibes didn't mean a tournament victory, however. Bernhard Langer hit an 18-foot eagle to beat team Woods with his own son, 24-year-old Jason.

The 67-year-old has won back-to-back PNC Championships with his two sons as partners.

Tiger commented, "I know we didn't win, but it was the fact that we competed. No one really made a mistake out there. We had to earn it, and that's what you want to have. Hats off to Langers. They played amazing."

