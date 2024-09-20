Tony Dungy uses the Bible to crush Kamala Harris' narrative about abortion and faith: 'You make this statement all the time'

NFL Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy is challenging one of Vice President Kamala Harris' top pro-abortion talking points.

Like other pro-abortion Democrats who identify as Christians, Harris routinely argues that people do not have to "abandon their faith" to support abortion.

'Exactly what "faith" are you talking about when you say you don’t have to abandon it to support abortion?'

The justification used to support their argument is that self-autonomy and self-actualization are the chief goods in society, and defending defenseless unborn lives infringes upon one's autonomy. On Thursday, Harris repeated her claim.

"One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree: The government, and certainly Donald Trump, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body," Harris said.

Dungy, a devout Christian and ardent defender of unborn lives, promptly called out Harris and used the Bible to refute her claim.

"Dear VP Harris: I hear you make this statement all the time. Exactly what 'faith' are you talking about when you say you don’t have to abandon it to support abortion?" Dungy asked. "Are you talking about the Christian faith that says all babies are made in the image of God (Gen 1:26), that God places them in the womb (Jer 1:5) and that we should not take any life unjustly (Luke 18:20)?"

"Are you talking about that faith or some nebulous, general 'faith' that says we’re good enough, and smart enough to make our own decisions? What 'faith' are you talking about?" he added.

The implication of Dungy's response is clear: He believes that Christians who support abortion abandon core teachings of their faith.

In the past, Dungy has made that clear.

"I would think it would be difficult for someone who believes that God sees us when we are in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16) to think that it is OK to choose not to bring that life to fruition," he said in 2020.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest problems with Harris' pro-abortion position is that she refuses to endorse any restrictions.

At the presidential debate last week, Harris was asked if she would support "any restrictions" on abortion. But instead of answering the question, Harris said, "I absolutely support reinstating the protections of Roe v. Wade."

The question, then, becomes: If Harris is not willing to support any restrictions on abortion, does she support abortion under any circumstance and at any gestational age?

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that Americans will get an answer to that question before heading to the ballot box on Election Day.

