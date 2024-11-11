Transgender NCAA athlete heckled with 'no men in women's sports' chants — staff desperately tries to silence crowd members

A male athlete playing on a women's NCAA volleyball team faced jeers and chants from a crowd demanding fairness in women's sports.

San Jose State University's women's volleyball was defeated by San Diego State University on Saturday, but the score was not what caused the most commotion.

The game saw around triple the usual attendance; however, much of the crowd was not happy to see SJSU's transgender athlete Blaire Fleming. Born Brayden, Fleming is a 6'1'' male whose inclusion on the team has sparked five separate forfeits from opposing teams and even caused his own teammate to speak out against him.

As OutKick's Alejandro Avila reported, Fleming was greeted by a section of fans holding a "Save Women's Sports" banner.

The crowd members also chanted, "No men in women's sports!" as Fleming stood on the court.

'Shame on you for not protecting women.'

One attendee in the opposing bleachers allegedly attempted to get the fans silenced, but upon complaining to security, the on-duty guard reportedly said the fans were not violating any guidelines, citing free speech.



SDSU staff seemingly felt differently, however, and were reportedly on high alert, looking to stamp out any forms of "hate speech" that may occur during the game.

This included SDSU's associate athletic director of operations, Dave Noll, who confronted one of the fans leading the chants. The fan was identified as a man named Patrick Higuera.

Noll approached Higuera, accompanied by venue security, and told him he was violating the guidelines put forth by the Mountain West Conference.

The two exchanged words in an intense, face-to-face standoff.

"Shame on you for not protecting women," Higuera said to Noll.

Protesters at San Diego State University hold a sign in opposition to a male athlete on San Jose State's women's volleyball team. Image courtesy Alejandro Avila / OutKick

SDSU athletics issued a statement that said its staff is "trained to intervene in interactions in which there are disruptions, complaints or reported concerns, which occurred."

"Guidelines and policies are in place that help to ensure a safe environment for our student-athletes, staff and guests," the statement reportedly added.

"Our athletic events are opportunities to support our teams, celebrate our community, and set a positive example for our student-athletes and guests. Poor behavior, including disrespectful language, taunting and any unsportsmanlike conduct, does not reflect the values we uphold, including the Mountain West Conference's sportsmanship guidelines, and undermines the positive spirit of the game," the statement concluded.

Unfortunately, SJSU has failed to adequately protect its female athletes.

According to Fleming's teammate Brook Slusser, the school has predominantly focused on the male athlete's well-being during team meetings and discussions.

"We've had meetings, and it's a lot of just checking in on Blaire. ... We were like 'what about us?'" Slusser told Blaze News. "It's mostly just saying you can't be the person to ... identify Blaire's gender identity. 'Blaire needs to do that for himself,'" the girls were told.

According to an assistant coach, who has since been suspended, SJSU head coach Todd Kress has filed complaints against his own athletes for speaking out against Fleming.

Kress has allegedly filed at least one Title IX complaint against Slusser on the basis that she has referred to Fleming using masculine pronouns during media interviews. Kress allegedly described this as a threat to the rights of trans women.

Kress was asked specifically about these views and whether or not he believes Fleming should be allowed to play with or against women. However, he has not responded to requests for comment from Blaze News.

Blaire Fleming talks to teammates during a loss vs. SDSU on Nov. 9, 2024. Image courtesy Alejandro Avila / OutKick

