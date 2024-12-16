'For my life, for everything': Christianity taking over in the UFC as fighters express their beliefs in growing numbers

Expression of faith, particularly Christianity, is a growing trend in the UFC that has exploded in popularity in 2024.

The UFC has become the most popular sports organization in the world in terms of freedom of speech, with fighters routinely going on uncensored rants about everything from politics, nationalities, and even religion.

Every issue that is traditionally not meant for the dinner table is talked about during UFC pressers and interviews, and in 2024, Christianity has become a popular post-fight topic.

'I never say that, but man, he's really touched me lately.'

At the latest event in Tampa, Florida, the majority of winners on the main card praised Jesus as part of their victory speech.

First and foremost, welterweight and main event winner Joaquin Buckley gave the most heartfelt statement about how his faith has allowed him to pursue a better life.

"I got to thank God first for putting me right here and really kind of blessing me for me to chase my dreams," Buckley told UFC commentator Michael Bisping.

"Not only just chase my dreams but give me the confidence to chase 'cause now I can provide for my family. I can take care of my grandmother, I can give my kids a life I never had, so it's a beautiful situation. God is good," he concluded.

Buckley won his sixth-straight fight over UFC contender Colby Covington, the biggest win of his career.

After light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby pulled off a third-round knockout over Vitor Petrino, he expressed that he doesn't often reveal his beliefs but decided to on Saturday night.

"First of all, I want to give all thanks to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I never say that, but man, he's really touched me lately. [I'm] trying to be a better person in every which way," Jacoby added.

Peruvian Daniel Marcos gave a simple message after his win, saying, "Thank you Jesus Christ for my life, for everything."

Then, further down the card, Brazilian Felipe Lima remarked that he wanted to "glorify Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior" before ranting about how much he loves America.

"What's up, America?! That's my first time in America, I love this country!" he continued.

"Oh my God, you guys are crazy!" he added.

"You're saying all the right things," Bisping laughed.

Displays of Christian faith from Americans certainly increased as the year went on, as well, catching up to Brazilians and Middle Eastern fighters who have been comfortable expressing themselves for some time.

With both mixed martial arts and Catholicism being deeply rooted in Brazilian culture, fighters from that region have been very comfortable talking about their religion for what seems like decades.

The same goes for Muslim fighters, including Angola's Manel Kape, who praised Allah after his win on Saturday night.

Dagestani fighters, such as UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov, have made religion a huge part of their fight process, and it seems as if American fighters are increasingly doing so, as well.

