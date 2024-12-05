UFC legend Jim Miller criticizes 'steroid vacation' after Donald Cerrone says he will unretire following testosterone use

UFC veteran Jim Miller said he doesn't believe fighters should be taking time off to use testosterone before returning to the Octagon.

Speaking specifically about former opponent Donald Cerrone, Miller said that while Cerrone has been "very, very open" about his use of testosterone replacement, it will not heal his brain from previous knockouts.

"He got knocked out quite a few times, and that's not healing from going on a little [testosterone replacement therapy] or whatever. I'm not super into it, to be 100% honest."

Cerrone initially ended his career in July 2022 when he lost his sixth straight fight with a guillotine choke from Miller. Miller was avenging a 2014 loss to Cerrone that ended in a head-kick KO.

Cerrone announced in October, however, that he wanted to return to the UFC and complete the two remaining fights on his contract.

"When I retired, I told you I was getting my hair done and getting on steroids," Cerrone said at the time. "The last two years, taking TRT and a bunch of peptides. Now we've got a protocol. For all you people that [said], 'Oh, what if you get on it and you can't ever come off?'" he said rhetorically. "Well, now I have to come off and piss clean. Fight in a few months. So watch this."

According to MMA Fighting, Cerrone is planning his comeback around his 42nd birthday in March 2025.

'I'm not a very big fan of the whole steroid vacation thing. What are we doing?'

Miller told the outlet that while he has a tough time "telling other grown men what to do," it's up to Cerrone and his team to decide "if they want him to get punched in the head again."

The 41-year-old then explained that he doesn't approve of the steroid usage before a comeback.

"I'm not a very big fan of the whole steroid vacation thing. What are we doing? But he's going to do what he wants to do."

Miller said that for himself, he would never want to retire and then feel compelled to return. "When I make that choice that it's done for me, it's done."

Miller's disapproval seemed rooted in a concern for fighters not properly taking care of themselves. He directly referred to his brother Dan, a former UFC fighter who last fought in 2015 but retired due to what Miller described as an attempted return from injury that ultimately ended his career.

"It's a tough spot [for Cerrone]. I don't like making decisions for other grown men. They get to do their own thing. Whatever he decides to do, do it and do it to the fullest."

Cerrone seemingly already has plans beyond his two remaining fights with the UFC. He recently appeared on the comedy podcast "Kill Tony" and declared that he wanted to fight boxer Jake Paul in mixed martial arts.

