Unlike his critics, Harrison Butker isn’t scared

Cowards, feminists, and leftists love to talk about “gun violence.”

They avoid uttering a disparaging word about the Crips, the Bloods, the Gangster Disciples, the Vice Lords, or any of the other fatherless lunatics who turn neighborhoods into shooting galleries.

A gun has never pulled a trigger. It’s safe to demonize and publicly criticize guns. They’re harmless.

On the other hand, a ton of statistical evidence shows boys and men raised in broken homes are 10 or 20 times more likely to get involved in violent criminal behavior. Cowards, feminists, and leftists fear gangs. That’s why they talk about “gun violence” rather than “gang violence.” Gang members have a propensity to harm people.

I bring this up because, in a speech to Benedictine College graduates, NFL kicker Harrison Butker connected the dots on violent crime and broken American families. His speech triggered leftists. They want Butker canceled. They started a petition asking the Kansas City Chiefs to release him from the team.

Here’s an example of the kind of things Butker said during his 20-minute commencement speech to an audience of young Catholics.

People like Shannon Watts stop the pursuit of truth. She forces us to live in the same fantasy world she dwells in.

“To the gentlemen here today, part of what plagues society is this lie that has been told to you that men are not necessary in the home or in our communities,” Butker said. “As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction, and chaos set in. This absence of men in the home is what plays a large role in the violence we see all around the nation."

“Other countries do not have nearly the same absentee father rates as we find here in the U.S., and a correlation could be made in their drastically lower violence rates as well. Be unapologetic in your masculinity, fighting against the cultural emasculation of men.”

This statement, among several others, triggered Shannon Watts, a gun violence prevention activist and the founder of Moms Demand Action. Watts took to X to rip Butker.

“Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s speech at Benedictine College railed against abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, LGBTQ+, and liberated women,” Watts wrote, “but it did not mention the gun violence that killed a fan at the Super Bowl parade. Gun extremism is part of the religion.”

Watts is a suburban white woman. She’s scared of gangs. Being a leftist and a Buddhist, she’s likely scared of black men and of being accused of racism. Fear controls her. She values her personal safety and career advancement well above speaking the truth. Many American men have joined women like Watts in valuing safety and career advancement over the truth. Men have been emasculated and think like women.

That explains all the talk about “gun violence.” Guns are a soft target. Again, they don’t pull triggers. Criticizing guns requires zero courage. It allows you to sound tough while actually being soft.

I responded to Watts’ tweet and spelled out her lack of courage, her cosplay. She responded back to me with distortions and lies.

“The shooters were teen boys,” she explained. “Much easier to call them gang members than children who were given easy access to guns by lawmakers who are mostly white men.”

Watts is scared. She’s afraid of gangs, and she’s afraid of Black Lives Matter, woke cancel culture. Lawmakers did not give the shooters access to guns. Other criminals did that. A 23-year-old, a 20-year-old, an 18-year-old, and a 15-year-old were charged with firing weapons at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Lyndell Mays, 23, Terry Young, 20, and Dominic Miller, 18, were charged with second-degree murder. The unnamed 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Shannon Watts prefers to attack the people (white lawmakers) and objects (guns) she does not fear. She fears Lyndell Mays, Terry Young, and Dominic Miller, so she pretends to not know their names. She fears their associates. She fears the gang culture that disciples Mays, Young, and Miller. And she benefits from the feminist-driven, baby-mama culture that produces the violence that permeates urban America.

Watts’ behavior is cowardly. The cowardice of feminists and leftists prevents us from properly addressing the collateral damage that accompanies cultures plagued by broken families. People like Watts stop the discussion and pursuit of truth. She forces us to live in the same fantasy world she dwells in.

In her world, guns are more harmful than broken families.

In her world, Harrison Butker is a bad guy, and Lyndell Mays is an innocent toddler forced to kill by racist, white lawmakers.

Irrational fear infringes on freedom. We’re surrendering our freedom because people who value safety over freedom have too much power. We’re building a society that caters to unmarried feminists.

Harrison Butker is right. Man and woman are meant for the sacred covenant of biblical marriage. A society that de-emphasizes marriage between man and woman will devolve into violent, unsustainable chaos.

Butker espoused common sense. The fact that his statements have been deemed controversial is proof of lethal delusion.