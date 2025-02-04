Ottawa Senators fans boo US national anthem over trade tariffs — forget all of their top scorers are Americans

Ottawa Senators fans in Canada booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" despite their best players being from south of the border.

The Senators hosted the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and walloped their opponents 6 to 0. During the playing of the U.S. national anthem, fans booed as the threat of tariffs on their goods into the U.S. loomed.

The only problem is that the Senators top scorers are Americans.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team in goals, and he hails from Scottsdale, Arizona. Second in goals is Josh Norris from Oxford, Michigan. Adam Gaudette from Braintree, Massachusetts, Drake Batherson from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Shane Pinto from Franklin Square, New York, round out the team's best players.

Interestingly enough, forward Michael Amadio was the only Canadian to score a goal that night, as well.

The Senators do not have any Canadian goalies on their roster, either.

It turns out Senators fans may have a greater reliance on imports than they thought, as only veteran player Claude Giroux has hit the 10-goal mark this season in terms of Canadian skaters.

A similar situation happened at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday. Before the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Detroit Red Wings 3 to 2, fans booed the U.S. national anthem.

The X user who posted the video explicitly said the trade tariffs were the reason:

"Trump said a levy of 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports as well as an additional 10% tax on Chinese goods would come into force on Tuesday."

Trump said a levy of 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports as well as an additional 10% tax on Chinese goods would come into force on Tuesday.

— Clay Imoo (@CanuckClay) February 3, 2025

Similarly, the Canucks got no scoring from any Canadians that night, with Detroit's Alex DeBrincat of Farmington Hills, Michigan, scoring the game-winner in overtime.

The Canucks roster is also riddled with Americans, and while Canadian Jake DeBrusk leads the team in goals, the top three point-getters on the team are Americans Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, and Conor Garland.

The Canucks have struggled this year and actually could benefit from a lot more production out of their Canadian players; just two of their 13 highest point-producers are Canadian, left winger Danton Heinen and the aforementioned DeBrusk.

In the end, the tariffs did not end up being implemented, or at least were delayed another 30 days when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to implement a $1.3 billion border plan that was actually mapped out weeks earlier.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

