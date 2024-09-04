Washington Commanders suspend exec who called team's players anti-gay, 'dumb as hell' in O'Keefe undercover video

The Washington Commanders suspended an executive who called the team's players anti-gay and "dumb as hell" in an undercover video from the O'Keefe Media Group, ESPN reported.

Vice president of content Rael Enteen met an O'Keefe undercover reporter on the dating app Hinge, the sports network said, citing a video from the media group, adding that Enteen and the female met twice at local restaurants. You can view the O'Keefe Media Group video here.

'The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization.'

Enteen told the undercover reporter that "over 50% of our roster is white religious, and God says, 'F*** the gays.' Their interpretation. I don't buy any of that. Another big chunk is low-income African-Americans that comes from a community that is inherently very homophobic," according to ESPN.



The sports network added that Enteen in the video said some players are "dumb as hell" and that smart ones don't stay that way after getting hit in the head too many times. ESPN also said players who "get their heads knocked around a few times" are more susceptible to conspiracy theories.

Enteen also said, "I don't think the commissioner of the NFL [Roger Goodell] hates gay people, hates black people. [Dallas Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones — who really runs the NFL — I think he hates gay people, black people," the sports network reported.

A Commanders' spokesperson said in a statement that "the language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization. We have suspended the employee pending an investigation and will reserve further comment at this time," ESPN noted.

Enteen — who has been with the Commanders for four years after a two-year stint with the New York Jets — called the NFL's social justice initiatives "performative," the sports network said.

"It's not done out of the goodness of their heart," Enteen said, according to ESPN. "It's done because George Floyd changed the game. ... It's to make as much money as possible. The NFL cares about the bottom line, like any corporation, above all else."

Enteen added that the NFL "can faux prioritize DEI for the sake of good publicity" because the league makes so much money, the sports network said.

What's more, Enteen told the undercover reporter that "most of the fans are high-school-educated alcoholics"; he also called them "mouth breathers," ESPN reported.

Enteen also characterized his efforts to sell the idea three years ago that only water was leaking from pipes at the Commanders' stadium as akin to "state-run media," the sports network said.

The posts on Enteen's X account are protected.

