Elon Musk's one-liner about Jesus takes social media by storm

The world's richest man shared a candid moment in his religious journey this week on social media, much to the surprise and excitement of many Christian commentators.

On Tuesday afternoon, Elon Musk made a surprise admission under a post about "evangelizing" the multibillionaire.

'I agree with the teachings of Jesus.'

"Someone needs to evangelize Elon Musk," the original post said. "Who will lead him to Christ?"

Musk's reply generated more than twice the engagement as the first post, climbing close to four million views by Wednesday morning.

"I agree with the teachings of Jesus," Musk commented.

This prompted responses from many Christian politicians and political commentators, many of whom encouraged him to take the next step in his journey.

BlazeTV's "Fearless" host, Jason Whitlock, wrote: "Thanks for saying this. It's a start."

Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire wrote, "Always a good thing to do! But if one of Jesus' teachings — and a teaching he repeats — is that he is God, what does that imply for our own lives and actions?"

One prominent account backed up Knowles' point, adding, "This is the leap of faith that most people agreeing with Jesus's teaching won't take. It's a metaphysical commitment."

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) offered his encouragement to Musk: "He lives. He loves. He redeems."

"We are all sons and daughters of the King," Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) added.

"Agreement is a short step away from belief, and then faith will follow," Frontier magazine contributor and poet Joseph Massey said.

The original poster, the Art of Purpose, left a comment under Musk's reply that summed up many of the responses well: "Brother you are so close. I'm rooting for you."

While Musk's most recent comment made waves on social media, this is not the first time Musk has suggested that he at least accepts the teachings of Christ.

Musk told Jordan Peterson in a July 2024 interview that he was a "cultural Christian" and that "the teachings of Jesus are good and wise," according to UnHerd.

