Wide receiver slaps fan in the face in humiliating video, sparking investigation

Wide receiver Samson Nacua was captured on camera slapping an opposing team's fan following a loss.

A UFL game between the Michigan Panthers and the St. Louis Battlehawks generated buzz for all the wrong reasons after the game when a Panthers player got into it with a fan. Inside the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, the Battlehawks had just beat the Panthers 32-27 when Nacua was seen in a video mid-altercation with a St. Louis fan who was leaning over the railing of the stands.

As the fan leaned closer and Nacua inched toward him, the wide receiver flinched once before he reached up and slapped the fan across the face. Receiver Adonis Alexander was also seen standing nearby; he pointed and laughed at the fan before a Panthers staff member got between him and the fan.

Photo by Mike Mulholland/UFL/Getty Images

The video was widely circulated online and in one instance on X was seen about two million times.

The UFL later released a statement saying the incident was under investigation.

"The UFL is aware of the incident that took place last evening at the conclusion of the Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks game in St. Louis. League officials are currently investigating the matter," the league said, per ESPN.

The fan's name is currently unknown, and there are no known social media posts or public comments from him regarding the incident. Neither the UFL nor the Panthers have provided additional commentary on the matter regarding punishments to the player.

The 27-year-old receiver is the brother of 23-year-old NFL receiver Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams. Puka is a Pro Bowl player and considered one of the best up-and-coming receivers in the league.

A third Nacua brother also plays for the UFL's Panthers, Kai Nacua, who plays safety.

Samson has seven catches for 117 yards and one touchdown this season in the UFL. He attended Utah and BYU in the NCAA and reportedly tried out for the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

