Nikki Haley — who isn't even running anymore — won a sizable percentage of the Pennsylvania GOP presidential primary vote

Even though former President Donald Trump is already the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, Nikki Haley, who dropped her Republican presidential primary bid last month, won more than 16% of the vote in the Pennsylvania Republican presidential primary, unofficial results indicate.

Haley got more than 157,000 votes while Trump received more than 790,000, according to the unofficial results.

"In Pennsylvania, you can only vote for the candidates in the same political party you have named in your voter registration. For example, if you registered to vote as a member of the Republican Party then you can vote in the Republican primary, but not the Democratic primary," according to vote.pa.gov.

On the other side of the political aisle, where President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who dropped his primary bid last month, won more than 6% of the vote in the Pennsylvania Democratic presidential primary, according to the unofficial results. Those unofficial results indicate that Biden received more than 941,000 votes.

Regarding Pennsylvania's presidential voting history, Trump's victory in 2016 was the lone red island within a sea of blue, as Democrats won the Keystone State in each of the other presidential contests from 1992 to 2020.

Biden, who is already the oldest president in American history, would be 86 by the end of a second term if he were to win re-election later this year while Trump would be 82 by the end of his second term if he were to win the 2024 contest.

