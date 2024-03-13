Biden becomes presumptive Democratic presidential nominee; Trump becomes presumptive Republican presidential nominee

UPDATE posted at 11:24 p.m. EST:

Former President Donald Trump has won the Washington Republican presidential primary and is now the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Original story below:

President Joe Biden has now won enough delegates to become the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee while former President Donald Trump is on the cusp of clinching the 2024 Republican presidential nod.

Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Georgia on Tuesday while Trump won the Republican presidential primary in the Peach State.

While Trump had already cleared the field of primary challengers, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who announced last week that she would suspend her campaign, still earned tens of thousands of votes in Georgia. But according to the Associated Press, Peach State voters do not register by party, and registered voters may take part in either party's primary.

Trump and Biden won in Mississippi, and both will likely win in Washington state as well while Trump has a chance to pick up delegates from Hawaii's Republican presidential caucus.

While Americans will face a rematch of the 2020 presidential contest in 2024, with Biden once again at the top of the Democratic ticket and Trump leading the GOP ticket, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also in the mix this year as an independent candidate who, while unlikely to win, could potentially siphon off some votes from the major parties' candidates.

Already the oldest president in history, Biden would be 86 by the end of a second term in office if he were to win re-election in 2024.

Last week, the president claimed during his State of the Union address that the state of the union is "strong and getting stronger."

