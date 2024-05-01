Is NPR’s woke CEO Katherine Maher WORSE than we thought?

NPR’s president and CEO, Katherine Maher, has made headlines after the publicly funded media company punished journalist Uri Berliner for exposing the network’s leftist bias.

Now, Maher’s also under fire for her past outrageous statements about free speech.

And while that’s all bad enough, Maher may be even more nefarious than conservatives are just now finding out.

“She would be a very important tool in the hands of the government, and she’s being paid by National Public Radio,” Glenn Beck says. “She is a tool of the government in many ways.”

Blaze News staff writer Joseph MacKinnon has some enlightening details.

“At first blush, she looks like just another shrill leftist. She has the obligatory photo wearing the Biden campaign hat, and she has an unhealthy obsession with race,” MacKinnon says. “But you keep digging, as Rufo has, and you realize really quickly that there’s something more going on here.”

“From 30,000 feet,” he continues, “she looks like not just a tech savvy media queen but someone who spent a lot of time around color revolutions.”

Not only is Maher also a World Economic Forum World Global Leader, but she’s worked with the World Bank, various NGOs in tech comms and foreign policy spaces, and the National Democratic Institute.

The National Democratic Institute is a spin-off of the National Endowment for Democracy, which according to MacKinnon is an “organization that tries to transition unwilling regimes to become liberal democracies.”

“Can I redefine that a little bit?” Glenn asks, adding, “It’s a CIA front.”

“Whether or not she has CIA on a card somewhere tucked into her desk, she might as well have been,” MacKinnon says.