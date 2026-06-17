England's World Cup team puts Christian faith first

When England begins its World Cup run against Croatia in Dallas today, millions of fans will be watching every move, hoping that Thomas Tuchel’s side can win the Three Lions' their first title since 1966.

Such a victory would make good on the squad's famous rallying cry, "It's coming home." For a growing number of England’s stars, however, it's a heavenly home that keeps them driven to excel.

Guéhi returned for the next match wearing the same rainbow armband but with a different motto: 'Jesus loves you.'

The phenomenon was on display in March when defender Marc Guéhi captained England for the first time in a friendly against Senegal. After the match, Guéhi posted a message on Instagram thanking God for the milestone: “Thank you to the Most High.” It was entirely in keeping with a player who has previously written “I love Jesus” and “Jesus loves you” on his captain’s armband and who has spoken openly about putting God at the center of his life.

Guéhi is hardly alone.

God Squad

England’s current squad includes a cluster of openly Christian players — including midfielder Eberechi Eze and forwards Ivan Toney, Noni Madueke, and Bukayo Saka — whose habits of praying together and speaking publicly about their beliefs have earned them nicknames such as the “God Squad” and the “Bible Brothers” in parts of the British press.

To American audiences, the phenomenon may come as a surprise. The enduring stereotype of English football is one of raucous supporters, celebrity culture, and the hooliganism that scarred the game’s reputation decades ago. Yet beneath the surface, Christianity has become a visible and accepted part of life for many elite players.

Saka, one of England’s biggest stars, has made his faith central to his public identity. His Instagram bio identifies him as “#GodsChild,” and in interviews, he has spoken about reading the Bible every night and relying on prayer before matches. "God’s plan is perfect so I can go on the pitch and know that God has my back,“ he has said, explaining that his faith allows him to play with freedom rather than fear.

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Prayer on the pitch

The story, however, extends well beyond England’s national team. Across the Premier League, an increasingly visible Christian fellowship has emerged among players from different clubs and nationalities. Arsenal, in particular, has attracted attention for a number of openly Christian stars.

One of them is Saka's England teammate Madueke. After scoring against Bayern Munich last season, his first words to reporters were: “I just want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” Explaining the bond he shared with his Christian teammates (there are "about 10 of us," he estimated), he told the New York Times: “We believe we have God fighting for us."

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber regularly posts Bible verses before matches and has earned the nickname “Pastor Timber.” “For me, it is a way of life, my faith,” he told the Athletic. “I try to live by it. We pray before games because we have a few Christians in our team, which is amazing. It brings unity and understanding because you kind of live the same life.”

Football fellowship

According to reporting by the Religion Media Centre, roughly half of Premier League clubs engage with Christian ministries, while about 80% have access to chaplaincy support. Those chaplains are not there to discuss tactics or team selection. Instead, they provide pastoral care — meeting players and staff through injuries, family crises, contract disputes, loneliness, and the intense psychological pressures of professional sports.

As Rev. Graham Daniels, a former professional footballer who now leads the organization Christians in Sport, wrote earlier this month, "At a time when many Christians feel increasingly isolated in their workplaces, there is something deeply encouraging about believers opening the Scriptures together in football clubs up and down the country."

For players like Guéhi, faith is more than private devotion. It is something to be expressed publicly, even at personal cost.

In 2024, Guéhi was serving as captain of Crystal Palace during the Premier League’s annual LGBTQ Rainbow Laces campaign, in which players are encouraged to wear rainbow armbands. Guéhi wore his, but wrote “I love Jesus” on it for a match against Newcastle United. After the Football Association reminded the club that its rules prohibit religious messages on playing equipment, Guéhi returned for the next match wearing the same rainbow armband but with a different motto: “Jesus loves you.”

Although the FA again contacted Crystal Palace to reiterate the regulations and Guehi faced the prospect of disciplinary action, the governing body ultimately declined to take formal action against either the player or the club.

Imported faith

The prominence of openly Christian players also reflects the increasingly international makeup of English football. Many stars with African and Caribbean family backgrounds have brought traditions of public worship, prayer, and church involvement into dressing rooms, where such expressions might once have been unusual. Prayer circles before kickoff and post-match thanksgiving have become familiar sights rather than oddities.

None of this, of course, means the Premier League has become a religious institution. It remains one of the world’s most commercialized and closely scrutinized sporting competitions. But beneath the billion-dollar television deals and transfer fees lies a quieter story: Bible studies, pastoral mentorship, and players who openly credit Jesus Christ with sustaining them through triumph and disappointment alike.