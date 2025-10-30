13 thugs chase, stab, beat, rob teen boy on his way home from school in NYC. They make off with his sneakers — worth $350.

A 15-year-old New York City boy spoke out from his hospital bed this week after police said a group of 13 suspects — also teenagers — attacked and stabbed and robbed him on Oct. 22.

Police said the boy was on his way home from school in Jamaica, Queens, when the broad-daylight attack occurred at the intersection of 160th Street and Hillside Avenue, WCBS-TV reported.

'What happened to my son is horrific.'

With his mother by his side, the victim recounted to the station the words of one of his attackers.

"Give me all your clothes, whatever you're wearing, your shoes," the boy recalled one of the mob members telling him, WCBS noted.

He then told the station, "I [started] running. After that, they pushed me and stabbed me."

The vicious attack left the 15-year-old with severe stab wounds, broken bones, bruises — and needing surgery, the station said.

After all that, WCBS said the suspects stole the victim's sneakers — worth $350.

"I was shocked to see my son in this condition," the boy's mother told the station in her native language of Punjabi. "What happened to my son is horrific."

Local activist Japneet Singh told WCBS the attack took place on "a major avenue, major corridor" and that "if that can happen to this boy, it can happen to any of our children. We have to make sure we protect our kids."

While the boy has months of recovery ahead of him — including three surgeries — his mother told the station she hopes those responsible are caught. Meanwhile, she added to WCBS that she's not leaving his side: "Ever since he was attacked, I've been here with him day and night."

Police told WNYW-TV that detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the area to identify those involved.

Those with information about the attack are urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477), WNYW said, adding that tips can be submitted confidentially online or by text.

