13-year-old shot and killed elderly man during attempted carjacking in broad daylight, police say

San Antonio police said a 13-year-old boy admitted to shooting and killing a 65-year-old man during a failed carjacking attempt on Saturday afternoon.

Muhammad Khan Pazir was confronted by the boy in the parking lot of the Walmart on Blanco road at about 3 p.m., according to police.

“There was a situation that escalated where the suspect shot the victim, and then the victim was pronounced deceased in the parking lot,” said San Antonio Police information Officer Ricardo Guzman.

"The suspect fled the scene, they did not steal the vehicle," he added.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses to the crime and determined a description of the car involved in the lethal shooting.

They were able to trace the car to an apartment complex on Sahara Drive about three miles away from the crime scene. They set up surveillance and stopped the car after witnessing four people leave an apartment get into the vehicle. They also determined that the car was stolen.

Police said that the 13-year-old suspect was driving the car, and they took him into custody. When they interviewed him, the boy admitted to shooting the man, according to a police report. The three other people in the car were also taken into custody.

Authorities have not released the name of the 13-year-old suspect due to his age.

Pazir's family said that he was a compassionate, faithful man who raised three children.

“It’s something you never expect to hear from somebody you know so well and somebody you love so well,” said Ouaes Jamali, who knew Pazir for more than two decades.

“He had this warm smile. He would always greet me as like my brother,” Jamali said to KENS-TV. “He’d always ask about the family, the kids, how I was doing. He was a compassion man. He was the kind of person who built a community.”



The alleged murder of the man was especially painful for the Muslim community as it came during the last few days of Ramadan, their holy month.

The boy was charged with several crimes, including capital murder, felony evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police said he also had an active warrant for his arrest prior to the lethal shooting.

Here's more about the incident:

