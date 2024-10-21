14-year-old boy punches drug-pushing male in head after he lunges at teen. Male falls, hits head on street, dies weeks later.

A 14-year-old boy punched a drug-pushing male in the head after the male lunged at the teen last month in Pueblo, Colorado.

With that, the male fell and hit his head on the street — and died weeks later. Pueblo police said they believe the teen was acting in self-defense, KOAA-TV reported.

The station said the Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the male in question at a later time.

Around 5 p.m. Sept. 27, police arrived in the 1100 block of York Street — which is located near the East 4th Street and Highway 50 interchange — and said the boy was providing aid to a male "experiencing homelessness," the station reported.

Police told KOAA they learned the male approached the boy and asked him if he wanted to "smoke drugs."

Police told the station the boy declined and tried to leave, but the male continued to try to talk to the boy.

With that, the male lunged at the boy, and the boy punched the male in the head, KOAA said.

Police said the male fell and hit his head on the street, the station reported, adding that he was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries Oct. 12.

Police told KOAA they believe the teenager acted in self-defense, and at the moment, no charges have been filed against the boy.

Police added to KOAA that they're still investigating the case, and if you have any information about the incident to call Det. Shay at 719-553-2445. The station also said if you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

